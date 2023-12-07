General News

Winner announced in Orangeville’s snow plow naming contest

December 7, 2023

After much anticipation, the Town of Orangeville has revealed the winner of its snow plow naming contest. Ryan Ondusko, the town’s public works manager, made the announcement at Mayor Lisa Post’s public Town Hall meeting on Nov. 29. 

The new 2023 International Workstar plow, the first of its kind in Orangeville, will be known going forward as Snowbe Gone Kenobi. 

“Our current fleet is assigned based on numbers – this will be the first plow we can call by a name,” said Ondusko. 

Over the fall, residents were first invited to submit nominations to name the town’s newest snow plow to join its fleet, a 2023 International Workstar. The nominations were narrowed down to 10 finalists and the community voted for their favourites.  

More than 200 submissions were originally received. The 10 finalists included: 

• Darth Blader 

• Snow Diggity 

• Snow Way Out 

• Betty White-Out 

• S’no More 

• Ctrl+Salt+Del 

• Snowbe Gone Kenobi 

• Catch My Drift 

• Blizzard Wizard 

• Fast & Flurious 

Although the race was close at times, Snowbe Gone Kenobi remained in the lead throughout the voting period.  

The Town of Orangeville decided to pursue a naming contest for this particular plow because it stands out with its upgraded design on the cutting edges of the plow and wing, allowing it to plow more easily and efficiently over uneven asphalt. 

The 2023 International Workstar also includes features that will enhance safety for plow drivers such as an increased viewing area from the drivers’ seat by 30 per cent and a heated windshield that will help combat ice buildup on wipers during winter storms. 


