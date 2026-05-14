Headline News

Annual water report to Orangeville council shares adverse incidents

May 14, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Orangeville’s drinking water remained of good quality last year, according to annual testing.

But there were some reported hiccups of which Councillor Joe Andrews took note during council’s May 11 meeting.

The 2025 annual water works report provides a basic description of Orangeville’s water works system, a summary of any adverse water quality incidents (AWQI) between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, and an overview of the water quality testing results for the reporting period.

The water quality testing results continue to indicate Orangeville’s drinking water is of good quality and regularly meets both the microbiological and chemical health-related standards of the Ontario Drinking Water Quality Standards.

There were 11 AWQIs last year for which notification to the Ministry of Environment, Conservation, and Parks was required.

The actual number of AWQIs should have been seven, but the laboratory reported five individual sodium exceedances to the ministry when only one combined AWQI report should have been made.

Five AWQIs resulted from sodium concentrations greater than 20 mg/L in drinking water samples. Three resulted from localized watermain depressurizations due to operational issues within the distribution system.

Two were caused by arsenic concentrations greater than 10 ug/L in drinking water samples. And one AWQI resulted from the inadvertent, short-term isolation of a UV transmittance analyzer at a water treatment plant.

According to a report to council, staff continue efforts to minimize the occurrence of these incidents through the Drinking Water Quality Management System (DWQMS) review and continual improvement processes.

There were seven non-compliance incidents during the reporting period.

One incident involved the failure to maintain and update water works mapping as required by the Drinking Water Works Permit.

One incident involved failure to provide complete records related to the review of a daily water works compliance report.

A separate incident involved failing to prepare a Form 2 document before undertaking minor modifications at a water treatment plant. Another incident involved failure to provide records confirming disinfection of all parts and equipment used in new or repaired water works. An additional incident involved a short-term failure to monitor UV transmittance at a water treatment plant as required by the Municipal Drinking Water License.

Another incident involved ongoing concerns about staffing levels, resulting in an inability to provide regulatory information and to follow up on non-compliance items in a timely manner.

And one incident involved failure to collect and test for quarterly nitrate and nitrite concentrations at a water treatment plant as required by the regulation.

Tim Thompson, the town’s public works compliance officer for water, said the water works report concerns water quality and testing. The summary report deals with non-compliances and is required to be presented to council.

“Operating our municipal water system is quite a complex operation,” Thompson said. “There’s a lot of moving parts. So there’s almost always going to be some issues cropping up somewhere.”

The five exceedances cited were for sodium in the drinking water system, he said. And that’s misleading because the lab that tested reported the results as five individual incidents.

“Normally it’s reported as one adverse water quality incident, even though there might be multiple samples that exceed the 20 mg/L,” Thompson said.

The non-compliance issues cited in the summary report are mostly paperwork-related operational exercises.

“Sometimes the paperwork just happens to slip through the cracks or is submitted late,” he said, and added that corrective actions are put in place to avoid future incidents.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Habitat for Humanity launches tiny homes on the consumer market

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Habitat for Humanity is displaying one of its tiny homes at the Orangeville ReStore to promote its new ...

Police deem structure fire in Amaranth suspicious, up to $2 million in damages estimated

Dufferin Detachment Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, alongside local fire departments and emergency crews, are investigating a suspicious structure fire in Amaranth. On May 9, ...

Relax Your Mind Head Spa holds grand opening in Orangeville

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new wellness-focused business is bringing a different kind of spa experience to downtown Orangeville following the recent ...

Annual water report to Orangeville council shares adverse incidents

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville’s drinking water remained of good quality last year, according to annual testing. But there were some reported ...

Orangeville Hydro focuses on clear value, cost discipline: CEO

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville Hydro continues to be rated among the industry’s top-tier by provincial regulators. Gia DeJulio, Hydro’s board of directors chairperson, said when ...

Community-driven video sheds light on domestic and sexual violence in Dufferin-Caledon

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new community-driven awareness video is putting a spotlight on gender-based violence in Dufferin County and Caledon, using ...

Orangeville looks to hire accessibility professional

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville is making headway toward making the town more accessible to all residents and visitors, according to a prominent local accessibility advocate. ...

Community Living Month underway in Dufferin County

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter An upcoming inclusive community walk in Orangeville will highlight the importance of belonging, accessibility, and visibility for people ...

Horning’s Mills community continues to mobilize against proposed mega quarry

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The fight against a proposed gravel pit in northern Dufferin County is entering a new phase, as residents ...

Educators stage protests across Ontario to highlight education funding shortfalls

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The protests, running in the afternoon on April 29, were meant to challenge what the allied unions described ...