Orangeville looks to hire accessibility professional

May 14, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Orangeville is making headway toward making the town more accessible to all residents and visitors, according to a prominent local accessibility advocate.

The municipality’s Community Services staff have initiated an effort to implement an accessibility improvement plan.

David Smith, the town CAO, said a seasoned third-party partner with municipal accessibility experience is sought to support Orangeville on a temporary, part-time basis. The role would be on a contracted basis as opposed to a staff position.

“We’re using multiple channels to identify qualified candidates,” he said. “This would be a contracted arrangement, not a staff position.”

Tamara Limebeer commended town council at its May 11 meeting for its efforts to hire a temporary, part-time municipal accessibility professional.

She said it is a constructive first step toward Orangeville’s inclusiveness of all residents.

“Accessibility is an importat part of ensuring all residents can fully participate in municipal services, public spaces, and civic life,” Limebeer said.

She said having a dedicated expert on staff at town hall will strengthen the town’s approach to accessibility.

“I hope this opportunity leads to an ongoing collaboration with residents and members of the disability community so that lived experiences continue to help inform improvements going forward,” she said.

Limebeer addressed town council in April about the need for improved public and private accessible parking in Orangeville. She said then that the quality of accessible parking makes the difference between people with mobility challenges taking part in the community and them being excluded.

She said the City of Brampton has a successful accessible parking program and an “accessibility bylaw specialist” who helps the municipality and businesses understand the standards and how to implement them.

The specialist has offered that training to other municipalities at no cost.

She urged Orangeville council in April to invite the Brampton specialist to an accessibility committee meeting.

“Accessible parking may seem like a small thing,” Limebeer said then. “But for someone with mobility challenges, it may determine if they can participate in the community at all.”

Mayor Lisa Post said there will be much consultation in future with the local accessibility community.

“To make sure that we’re addressing all the right items at the right time,” she said.

The municipality’s move toward an accessibility improvement plan attests to that collaboration.

A report to council indicated that complying with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act is an important first step toward making Orangeville a more accessible community.

“Continued review and workplans to make additional improvements for the future are an important next step to be considered,” according to the report.

The municipal accessibility professional will be tasked to create a comprehensive plan for accessibility change, AODA requirements, and compliance work. The contract includes developing a work plan, resourcing strategies, and focused work on AODA to achieve greater accessibility outcomes.

From the council report: “While accessibility is the responsibility of all staff, creating a more comprehensive workplan and beginning the work required to meet the needs of the organization and the community will increase.”

Councillor Andy Macintosh suggested the town might be able to “piggyback” on Dufferin County to engage the accessibility professional.

Smith said the town has indeed been closely working with the county over the last four or five months.

“They’re not in a position to double-up with us at this point,” Smith said.

There’s a reference in the report to making a more permanent move next year, he said.

“At that time, if there’s an opportunity, we will do that,” he said. “Through our research, we did find that there are many municipalities that share a resource and that’s certainly an option we’d be happy to consider with the county.”

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