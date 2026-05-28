Orangeville woman tells council about alleged drug house

May 28, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

At least one Orangeville resident wonders who she can turn to about ending illicit activities at a suspected drug house in her neighbourhood.

A Montgomery Boulevard resident drew attention to an alleged “drug house” when council met on May 25. She said she lives near a high school, an elementary school, and a recreation facility. There’s also a drug house close by, she said.

“I’m here because I don’t know who can help me,” she said.

She said the drug house is very busy and has become familiar to Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)

“They always validate my concerns, saying that they know what is happening at the house, yet here I am,” the resident said of the OPP’s response to complaints about the house.

She said she’s reached out to municipal bylaw enforcement staff, and she’s called the Fire Marshall’s Office for various alleged infractions. She’s even made reports to Crime Stoppers.

“Although all is great and I’m sure there’s things happening in the background, I’m here because someone has to be able to do something,” she said. “I should feel safe in my own home.”

She said her daughter should be safe, but that’s difficult when there are used syringes littering the area because of the alleged drug use.

“There are people smoking crack in the back [of the house], in the front during the day as kids are walking by,” she said.

She’s knocked on the house’s windows and pleaded for the drug users to take their activities inside.

“Do what you need to do, but it doesn’t have to be at 8 a.m. when kids are walking to school,” she said.

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post said it sounds as if the resident has taken the correct steps and done the right things to alert the authorities. Post and Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor are members of the town’s Police Services Board, and the allegation will be raised at the board’s next meeting, she said.

Councillor Rick Stevens said he also lives in that neighbourhood, and he’s read social media posts by other Montgomery Boulevard residents about the house. He applauded the woman for coming forward and bringing it to council.

“We are listening,” Stevens said.

Taylor said it is important for people to bring such concerns to council. He said he contacted the local OPP detachment’s inspector and asked some questions.

“The answers that I can give you are frustrating, but should also make you feel good,” Taylor said.

He said the police’s street crime officers have a good grasp of illicit drug activity in Orangeville. At some point, the drug dealers and users get what’s coming to them, but there’s a process that needs to play out.

“They know all the spots,” he said. “They know all the players. They’re on these guys.”

Crime in Orangeville is on the decline, he said. Compared to similar-sized Ontario municipalities, Orangeville’s crime rate is low.

“Orangeville is a very safe place to be,” Taylor said, and added that there are indeed some issues that need to be addressed.

Coun. Tess Prendergast thanked the resident for sharing her story. She knows what it is like living in a city where you have to watch for needles before children play.

“And I’m sad that Orangeville is turning into that kind of place,” Prendergast said. “There are people using intravenous drugs and the reality is we need to be more diligent when our kids are playing.”

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