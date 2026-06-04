Orangeville Walk for Alzheimer’s draws record crowd, fundraising total

June 4, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The annual Walk for Alzheimer’s fundraiser came to Island Lake Conservation Area on Sunday, May 31, and raised a record-breaking $90,000, with more than 350 participants attending in support of local dementia care.

Jenna Hunter, community outreach coordinator for the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County, said the event was an incredible success, nearly doubling the previous fundraising record of roughly $40,000.

“Everyone in Dufferin just came together to really support this walk and to support our clients,” Hunter said. “This money directly helps support those individuals living with dementia and their caregivers in Dufferin County.”

The funds support recreational programming, caregiver respite services and education initiatives delivered by the Alzheimer Society, which are increasingly in demand as dementia diagnoses rise alongside awareness and an aging population.

Walkers gathered beneath sunny skies at Island Lake Conservation Area before setting out along the trail system Sunday morning.

Reflecting on the walk itself, Hunter said, “It was a beautiful, emotional, powerful day.”

“It made everyone remember their loved ones who may have left us, or those who are still fighting this disease,” she added.

Among those sharing personal experiences during the event was Orangeville councillor and walk ambassador Joe Andrews.

He said his role in this year’s event is deeply personal, shaped by his family’s experience with dementia.

“I was honoured to be asked to be the Walk Ambassador this year,” he said. “Many of us have family members who have been affected by some form of dementia or Alzheimer’s.”

During a speech prior to the walk, Andrews shared his late mother’s 14-year experience with vascular dementia as the reason he became involved.

“She was someone who, near the end of her life did not speak, but she did speak with her eyes, and she spoke with her smile,” Andrews said. “I think we all have those different stories that we can share.”

He added that the walk is an important outlet for raising awareness of the work the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin does to support local residents affected by dementia.

“This organization… has the expertise, they have the know-how, they have the staff that can help support those not only that are affected but also… the family members,” he said, referring to caregivers as part of what he called a “collage of care.”

“Hopefully, through my role… I can help make a difference. Maybe getting involved in this has helped other people who may not necessarily know about the organization.”

Reflecting on the record fundraising total and turnout, Andrews said, “It is just phenomenal to see our community come together for such an important organization.”

For Orangeville resident Jim Garrow, Sunday’s Walk for Alzheimer’s was driven by personal connections to friends affected by dementia.

Garrow said he was motivated to take part after seeing the impact of the disease on people close to him, including local friends and a longtime acquaintance living in assisted care in Mexico.

He said he has observed gradual changes in people he knows as dementia progresses, noting shifts in memory and communication.

“You can see a change in your conversation with them,” Garrow said.

He also pointed to his awareness of the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County as part of what brought him out to the event.

“It’s a great organization, particularly for the size of the community,” he said.

Garrow added that he was also pleased with the turnout and organization of the event at Island Lake Conservation Area. He noted that the setting also helped showcase the park’s trails to residents who may not be familiar with them.

“It’s been a great success,” he said.

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