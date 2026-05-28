School bus driver charged with stunt driving after being stopped travelling 100km/h in posted 50km/h zone

May 28, 2026 · 0 Comments
Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a school bus driver from Beeton with stunt driving after she was observed travelling 100 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.
On May 26, just before 4 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers were conducting traffic enforcement in the area of County Road 17 and Prince of Wales Road in Mulmur when they observed a school bus travelling at a high rate of speed.
Officers initiated a traffic stop and spoke with the driver regarding the excessive speed, particularly given that children were on board the bus at the time of the offence.
As a result of the investigation, a 56-year-old female from Beeton has been charged with:
• Speeding 50+ km/h over posted limit
• Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed
• Driver fail to surrender licence
This incident is particularly concerning given the location. Just over five weeks ago, the same intersection was the scene of a fatal two-vehicle collision. Incidents such as this highlight the importance of safe and responsible driving, especially when transporting children.