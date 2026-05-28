Orangeville’s second annual Mrs. Roper Romp returns to Broadway

May 28, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The second annual Mrs. Roper Romp is set to return to downtown Orangeville on May 30, bringing a colourful celebration of 1970s nostalgia, community spirit and fundraising to Broadway.

The event, inspired by the beloved caftan-wearing character Helen Roper from the classic sitcom Three’s Company, will take place Saturday, beginning at noon at Orangeville Town Hall (87 Broadway).

Event organizer Sophie Weber said this romp is even bigger than the first one, and is now at her capacity to coordinate.

“I was hoping we’d get 100 people in the first one, and when we got 50, it was manageable,” she said. “But now that we’ve got 100, I want more. I think we can do more. I’ll need more hands to do that, but I believe Orangeville can do it.”

Participants are encouraged to dress in flowing kaftans, bright polyester outfits, oversized wigs and retro accessories before taking part in a lively “romp” through the downtown core. While advance online registration has been strongly encouraged, organizers say walk-ins will still be accepted on Saturday. Admission at the door will be $25, cash only.

Following check-in and a group photo at Town Hall, participants will walk along Broadway and Mill Street before heading to an after-party at Josie’s Tap House, which organizers say will be transformed into a 1970s-style “Regal Beagle” inspired by the show. The afternoon will include music, a “Romper Catwalk,” games, prizes, themed snacks and specialty drinks.

This year’s event will support the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County, helping fund programs and services for residents living with dementia and their families.

One of the biggest additions this year will be the appearance of actress and voice performer Stevie Vallance, who appeared on the spin-off series The Ropers as the character Jenny. Weber believes it could be one of the first Mrs. Roper Romps to feature a cast member from the television franchise on-site and in character.

“It is amazing to have her, and more so, she’s gonna be in character,” Weber said. “She said that she has not dressed up as Jenny, which was her character on The Ropers, for 46 years.”

Weber also highlighted the event’s focus on accessibility and inclusion, noting that the after-party venue, the recently rebranded Josie’s Tap House at 34 Mill Street, was selected in part because it is accessible to attendees of all abilities. She also spoke highly of the new owners for their willingness to accommodate the romp.

“You can’t have an event like this without having it accessible and making it good for everyone to attend,” she said. “That’s one of the things I look for every time I choose an event space. The new owners of the Taphouse have been so fabulous. They didn’t have to really do this, but they really wanted us to come back.”

With more experience, a bigger crowd, and celebrity guests, the second annual Orangeville Mrs. Roper Romp promises to bring back all the fun the first year had, with even more to offer in 2026.

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/orangeville-town-hall/mrs-roper-romp-orangeville-season-2/2106266713508684/

Readers Comments (0)