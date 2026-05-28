Knowledge is power against human trafficking, says advocate

May 28, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Gender and geography matter little when it comes to people who victimize others through human trafficking.

Arunas Kalinauskas, the CRYNoT committee’s chairperson, told Orangeville council during its May 25 meeting that Dufferin County’s proximity to the 400 series of highways should increase wariness of human trafficking.

CRYNoT is a committee of citizens, members of the Compass Community Church, Orangeville Rotary Club, and youth representatives who came together to safeguard Dufferin-Caledon against human trafficking.

“It could be anyone,” Kalinauskas said of victims. “Could be of any race, colour, creed, gender. It really doesn’t matter, and it’s challenging that way.”

According to Dufferin-Caledon Victim Services, there were 22 human trafficking victims from that area in 2018-19. Those victims were the ones of whom authorities were aware. Seven of them were younger than 18 years old.

That number increased to 35 in 2024-25.

Again, that number represents victims of which authorities are aware.

Kalinauskas said the average recruitment age is between 12 and 14 years old. Peel Region is a hub for human trafficking because of its proximity to Pearson International Airport and Highway 401.

“Traffickers are usually known to their victims, which is also concerning,” he said. “Each victim is worth around $280,000 a year to the trafficker.”

Orangeville is a small, rural municipality, and Kalinauskas said that makes it an attractive target to traffickers.

Trafficking begins with the luring of the victim before what’s called grooming and gaming. Then coercion and manipulation lead to exploitation.

Kalinauskas said CRYNoT is a small group that does what it can to raise awareness about the scourge of human trafficking. They speak to school parent councils, service clubs, church groups, and youth clubs.

“Any group that is willing to listen and be concerned because the more people that know about this, the better off we all will be,” he said.

The committee has also undertaken social media campaigns.

“But more needs to be done,” Kalinauskas said.

Councillor Joe Andrews said it is well known that the Highway 9-Highway 10 intersection is one of the province’s most vulnerable human trafficking sites.

“People don’t believe it, but it is, in fact, data-driven,” he said of that intersection.

He said that, given the fact that such crime is under the radar in comparison to other criminal enterprises, it is imperative to increase awareness about human trafficking.

“The community needs to know about this,” he said.

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