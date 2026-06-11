Council gives its nod for York Street heritage designation

June 11, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Orangeville’s York Street neighbourhood is on its way to becoming a heritage conservation district.

Council decided unanimously that the York Street corridor be enshrined as being important to the area’s heritage, culture, and history.

Orangeville has 27 properties along York Street designated for heritage status. Two of those are already designated as significant under provincial heritage legislation. Another 17 properties are listed on the municipal heritage register.

The remaining eight properties have no heritage status.

Councillor Debbie Sherwood pored over a list from residents in favour of the heritage designation, hired consultants, the Heritage Orangeville Committee, and municipal staff as she lauded the persistent efforts of heritage designation proponents.

“I’ve gotten to know many of you during this last couple of years,” she said. “And I truly feel all the passion you have for your neighbourhood.”

It was determined through the process that the York Street neighbourhood contains a concentrated collection of historic residential properties and streetscape features that together express a distinct and recognizable heritage character associated with Orangeville’s late-19th-century growth.

The study also confirmed that the area satisfies the legislative test for designation. A strong proportion of properties met the prescribed criteria under the Ontario Heritage Act (OHA).

According to a report to council, the proposed designation is grounded in extensive background research, property inventory work, consultant-led analysis, public information sessions, an online survey, consultation with Heritage Orangeville, and a statutory public meeting.

The HCD Plan identifies the district’s cultural heritage value and attributes, distinguishes between contributing and non-contributing properties, and provides a policy framework, guidelines, and an implementation process to manage alterations, additions, demolitions, new development, and works on public lands.

The plan is intended to conserve the area’s heritage character while still allowing change, including a delegated heritage permit process and a list of minor works that do not require heritage approval, according to a report to council.

The council report goes on to further state that, in response to consultation feedback, the final recommended district boundary has been refined to focus more precisely on the York Street corridor and the lands that most clearly contribute to the neighbourhood’s heritage character, while retaining the adjacent Kay Cee Gardens because of its contextual and historic relationship to the neighbourhood.

“Overall, the boundary presented satisfies all the needs and the wishes of the community, particularly York Street and some of its area,” Sherwood said.

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