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Pump Track at Alder receives new name reflecting Orangeville Lions’ contributions

June 11, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

The Orangeville BMX park near the Alder Street arena is now the Orangeville Lions Club Pump Track.

The name change came about when town council met on June 8.

The municipality and the local service club partnered last year to convert the BMX track into a new pump track. Lions contributed $100,000 toward the work. The club wanted naming rights as part of the donation.

But that wasn’t when the partnership between the club and the town started at what became the Alder Parklands BMX track.

The BMX facility was designed and built in 2010 using a dirt-and-gravel concept. That led to maintenance issues for municipal parks staff. The idea was broached in 2024 to pave the pathways as part of a pump track conversion.

“I think this is a really great way to honour (the club’s) contribution and their ongoing work to our parks system,” Mayor Lisa Post said.

Councillor Rick Stevens lauded the recognition of the Orangeville Lions Club’s support of the project. He asked Heather Savage, the town’s community services general manager, when the pump track will be resurfaced.

The asphalt trail surfaces began cracking within a week of being paved and were removed earlier this spring, Savage said.

“At that time, they were hoping to regrade the soil, but it was too wet,” she said. “We’ve been up against some weather conditions in this area.”

She said the town is waiting for the asphalt plants to reopen after the winter. There is signage and flower beds that will be installed soon.

David Smith, the town’s CAO, said the work on the trails thus far is covered by warranty from the contractor.

“There is not an additional cost to taxpayers,” Smith said.


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