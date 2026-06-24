YFC Highlands bringing back free summer day camps for local youth

June 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Youth Unlimited YFC Highlands is preparing to welcome kids back to its free summer day camp program this July, offering six weeks of activities designed to keep young people active, engaged and connected throughout the summer months.

The camps will alternate between Orangeville and Grand Valley, running three days a week from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Beginning July 7 in Orangeville, the program will continue through Aug. 13, with camps rotating weekly between the two communities.

Community Director Kerry Duffield said that the overall goal of YFC is to offer a supportive hand to youth who need it and offer guidance, regardless of their personal faith or beliefs.

“Our main purpose is to come alongside young people anywhere and offer our support to them,” he said. “We are a Christian organization, but we’re not like a church; we don’t focus on indoctrination. We’re building relationships and offering help to those in need, and we’re privileged and happy to do it.

Open to children aged nine to 12, the summer camps will feature a variety of activities, including sports, games, arts and crafts, scavenger hunts, community walks, and team-based challenges.

Duffield said they are focusing on creating a fun and interactive environment where participants can build friendships, develop confidence, and enjoy positive experiences during the summer break, at no cost to kids.

“Our main goal, of course, is to get kids out and involved,” he said. “Free is very important to us. There are a lot of the kids that we work with that don’t have a lot of money in the household, some come from marginalized groups, some of them could be single parent families, but they’re struggling. We want to do what we can to help them, and we’re glad to do it.”

YFC Highlands, which has served communities across the region for more than 46 years, is a Christian youth organization dedicated to supporting young people through relationship-building and mentorship.

While its regular programming primarily serves teenagers aged 13 to 18, the summer camp offers opportunities to connect with younger children and families in the community.

The organization’s broader mission is to help youth find healthy support systems, navigate challenges and develop a sense of purpose and belonging. Through a variety of programs and activities, staff and volunteers work to create safe spaces where young people can learn, grow and build positive relationships with peers and mentors.

The camps are also returning after a lengthy hiatus. The program had previously been offered before the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, but interruptions caused by public health restrictions and funding challenges put it on hold for several years.

Families may register for a single week or multiple weeks, depending on their schedules and interests. Participation is limited each week, and organizers encourage families to register early to secure a spot.

Camp locations are at 9 Centre St. in Orangeville and 23 Mill St. W. in Grand Valley. Registration information is available on YFC Highlands’ website: https://yfc.ca/highlands/event/2026-summer-day-camps/.

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