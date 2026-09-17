Citizens’ coalition to host all-candidates meetings in Mulmur and Mono ahead of municipal election

September 17, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes

Residents in Mono and Mulmur will have a chance to pose questions directly to municipal election candidates as the Mono Mulmur Citizens’ Coalition hosts two all-candidates meetings.

The first meeting is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon at Hockley Community Hall, 994174 Mono Adjala Town Line, Mono.

The second will take place Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mulmur Township Office, 758070 2nd Line East, Mulmur.

Mono Mulmur Citizen’s Coalition President Don Macfarlane said the meetings will give residents an opportunity to hear candidates outline their priorities, respond to questions and explain their positions on issues facing their respective municipalities.

“All the candidates get a chance to have a three-minute quick introduction,” he said. “They get to say, this is who I am, this is what I think are the two, three, or four big issues, and where I stand on them.”

Macfarlane added, “Guests then have the opportunity to talk directly to candidates either by formal questions during a Q&A or informally before or after the meeting.”

After candidates introduce themselves, the meetings will then move into an approximately one-hour question-and-answer session with the audience.

“As a questioner, you are invited to address your question to a particular councillor,” MacFarlane said. “Once that person has answered… all the other candidates are given the opportunity to answer the same question as well, so everyone is heard.”

Candidates will generally have one to two minutes to answer each question before the meeting moves on.

Each candidate will also have about two minutes at the end of the meeting to make a closing statement.

The coalition expects as many as 11 candidates to participate in the Mono meeting and seven in Mulmur. Candidates who have been acclaimed have also been invited to attend.

MacFarlane said that before and especially after the formal proceedings, the venue is open for about an hour so residents can speak informally with candidates.

“The doors open at 9:30,” he said. “Coffee is available if you want to talk to a candidate before, and we’ll keep it open for an hour after. So, if you want to stay, or if you didn’t get your question answered… or you just want to get to know a candidate better, you have that opportunity. We’ve found that the informal part of the meetings is often, for many people, the best part of it.”

The meetings are intended to give voters an opportunity to hear from candidates in person and make their own decisions about who they want representing their communities.

For residents, the events also provide an opportunity to raise questions about issues that directly affect day-to-day life in the municipalities. Topics expected to come up include water supply and quality, development and housing, protection of the rural environment, farmland, municipal roads, policing and community security.

MacFarlane said local government has a direct impact on many aspects of residents’ lives, making it important for voters to understand the candidates and the issues before casting their ballots.

“This council is going to have a big, big say in the development of your community,” he said. “They’re the ones who talk directly to the OPP. They’re the ones who put their hours in answering your phone calls in the middle of the night.”

“These people are putting an immense amount of time into getting you the opportunity to vote, to see what’s happening in our community, to inform yourself. Don’t give it up. It’s too valuable,” MacFarlane added.

The Mono Mulmur Citizens’ Coalition has been active in the community for nearly 40 years. The organization was originally formed around opposition to a water-taking proposal in Mono and has since focused on informing residents about issues affecting the community.

The coalition has approximately 80 to 90 member families and publishes a monthly bulletin, monitors municipal council meetings and highlights issues it believes are important to local residents.

It has also organized public meetings on issues including water, Lyme disease and aggregate development. The coalition has held all-candidates meetings during the past four or five municipal elections.

The coalition is encouraging residents to take advantage of the opportunity to meet the people seeking office and join the discussion ahead of the 2026 municipal election.

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