Sewcial Stitchers craft 120 quilts for Ukrainian orphans

October 22, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A local quilting group has stitched together a major donation for children in Ukrainian orphanages, producing 120 handmade quilts to be sent overseas as part of a shipment of supplies.

The Sewcial Stitchers, a group of 22 quilters based in Orangeville, spent several months creating the quilts, with the donation set to travel in a shipping container organized through St. Demetrius the Great Martyr Ukrainian Catholic Church in Etobicoke.

Penny Squirrel, a member of the group, said the project began after a member with Ukrainian roots learned that the church was preparing a shipment of supplies bound for Ukraine.

“Three of our members have Ukrainian roots, and the one lady was a member of the Ukrainian church, and they were getting a shipping container ready to go overseas,” she said. “So she mentioned that they were filling shoe boxes, and when the church heard that we were a quilting group, they asked if we could make some little quilts to go with these shoe boxes of things for the children. So we said yes, we could do that.”

The group began working on the project in July, dedicating much of its available quilting time to meeting the deadline for the overseas shipment.

The quilts feature a variety of patterns and designs, with members choosing their own approaches to create pieces suited to children of different ages and interests. The group initially understood that it might be asked to provide about a dozen quilts, but ultimately completed 120.

The quilts will go towards orphanages across Ukraine and be distributed to children in their care for St. Nicholas Day in early December.

Now entering its third year, the Sewcial Stitchers meet on the first and third Friday of each month at noon at the Centre Fellowship Church’s cafe by the intersection of Hansen Street and Blind Line. While quilting is at the heart of the group, its members have made community support a central part of their work.

“In the community, we support the church, of course, and we have given them quilted items and small quilts so that they can conduct their Christmas bazaar and their Mother’s Day tea,” Squirrel said.

“We also support family and children services. We have started a program of making zip-up bags, because we knew foster children often move from place to place carrying their belongings in a green garbage bag, and as most of us are mothers and grandmothers, that did not sit well with us, so we decided that we would make them something a little better than that.”

The group regularly produces quilts for Project Linus, which distributes blankets to children experiencing difficult circumstances. Members also make quilts for young adults leaving foster care and setting up their first homes, as well as dignity quilts used at local long-term care homes, including Avalon Care Centre and Dufferin Oaks.

The Sewcial Stitchers supports church fundraisers and Dufferin Child and Family Services (DCAFS) as well, crafting fabric bags that can carry a child’s belongings and unfold into a small quilt.

The group welcomes new members and accepts donations of 100 per cent cotton fabric, which is used for the fronts of its quilts. Anyone interested in joining or contributing materials can visit during one of its regular Friday meetings at the Centre Fellowship Church’s cafe.

“We like 100 per cent cotton,” Squirrel said. “Some of the backings could be fleece or flannel, but the front is always cotton, so that’s what we need most. New members are also always welcome, and if you don’t want to become a member, just come for a visit.”

With its latest donation, the Sewcial Stitchers is continuing its efforts to bring comfort to people facing difficult circumstances, one handmade quilt at a time.

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