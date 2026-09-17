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Headwaters gala raises record-breaking $1 million for emergency department

September 17, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Headwaters Health Care Foundation raised $1 million at its 27th annual gala Sept. 11 at Hockley Valley Resort, with the money going toward the planned emergency department expansion at Headwaters Health Care Centre.

The gala, called Headwaters in Wonderland, presented by the Waechter family and e. Hofmann Plastics, drew a sold-out crowd. The event, themed around Alice in Wonderland, included dinner, live and silent auctions and entertainment by Old School.

Donations from guests throughout the evening, along with a gift from e. Hofmann Plastics, pushed the total to $1 million, which organizers say is the most the gala has raised in its history.

“This evening exceeded every expectation we could have imagined,” said Bonnie Kittle, chair of the Headwaters Gala Committee.

“From the incredible generosity shown by our donors to the overwhelming enthusiasm of our guests, Headwaters in Wonderland was truly magical. Our committee poured its heart into creating an immersive experience that transported attendees into another world and seeing that vision come to life while raising a record-breaking $1 million for our hospital was extraordinary. I could not be more grateful to our volunteers, sponsors, donors and committee members who helped make this unforgettable evening possible.”

The funds will go toward medical equipment throughout the hospital and the planned expansion of the emergency department. The foundation says the project is meant to keep pace with the region’s growth and ensure patients receive timely emergency care close to home.

“What we witnessed was philanthropy at its very best,” said K.C. Carruthers, CEO of Headwaters Health Care Foundation.

“Our community came together with remarkable generosity and a shared commitment to strengthening local health care. Reaching the $1 million milestone is a testament to the compassion and leadership of our donors, sponsors and supporters, whose gifts will have a lasting impact on every patient who relies on emergency care at Headwaters. We are profoundly grateful to everyone who contributed to this historic achievement.”

The gala’s signature sponsors included the Waechter family and e. Hofmann Plastics; diamond sponsor was James Dick Construction; gold sponsors were Brian and Rhonda Ledson, Cavalier Transportation Services Inc., Delta Piping Products, Grecia Mayers-Kendall, Hereward Farms and S. Burnett & Associates, Jaguar Land Rover Brampton, MNP, Orangeville Honda, RBC Royal Bank and Tire Discounter Group; silver sponsors were Ferguson Fine Homes, Green Monkey Creative, Hockley Valley Resort, Quake Marketing Group and Wightman; and the gift bag sponsor was Optimum Home Improvements.

Planning for the 2027 gala is already underway, the foundation said


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