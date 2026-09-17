Dufferin Autism Walk marks 10th year with return to Fendley Park

September 17, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Dufferin Autism Committee is marking a decade of bringing Dufferin-Caledon families together, with the 10th annual Dufferin Autism Walk on Sunday, Sept. 27 at Fendley Park in Orangeville.

Registration and activities begin at 10 a.m., followed by opening ceremonies at 10:45 a.m. The walk itself covers one to three kilometres along the park’s Alder Trails, with festivities, refreshments, a raffle and vendors continuing from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event runs rain or shine.

This year’s walk ambassadors are siblings Brooklyn and Brexton. A Shelburne-based travel company owned by the siblings’ parents, Canadian Mous Trips sponsors the walk, which helps other autism families plan travel.

Committee founder Karrie Lynn Daponte said the milestone marks two years of the walk operating fully independently, meaning all funds raised stay in the community.

“It directly goes to families in Dufferin and Caledon,” Daponte said.

Registration remains free, and funds come from a day-of raffle and silent auction, vendor fees, and donations, along with pre-event fundraisers. A Celebrity Server Fundraiser at Boston Pizza took place on Monday, Sept. 14, with 10 per cent of sales between 5 and 8 p.m. going toward the cause.

Donations raised through the walk will be held by Canadian Mouse Trips and managed through the committee to create social opportunities for autism families in the community. The events funded by the committee are selected through polling and feedback from families. In the past, the committee has sponsored a family skate, movie theatre outing, pottery night, swim sessions and respite sessions for caregivers.

Daponte said the walk remains as much about community and belonging as it is about fundraising.

“You don’t have to have a connection with autism to come,” she said. “It’s all for all ages… we open it up to community because we want that community to come out and enjoy the day together.”

She said some families who rarely leave the house with their child due to safety concerns make an exception for the walk, feeling more comfortable in a setting where those around them understand the challenges they navigate daily.

Returning vendors and community partners this year include the Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services, which will supply water and juice boxes and act as walk marshals along the turnaround point on Alder Trail, and the Lord Dufferin IODE will run its Child ID Clinic offering fingerprinting and identification booklets for families. Tim Hortons on First Street is again donating hot chocolate, coffee and Timbits. Project Lifesaver will also be present and distribute information about its program, which locates missing individuals with autism who may be prone to wandering.

The event will also include police, fire and ambulance services, face painting, outdoor games, inflatables, and demonstrations from local karate and dance groups.

The committee said it’s still looking for volunteers, particularly teens and adults, to help with setup, breakdown and supporting vendors throughout the day. Organizers are also seeking sponsors, raffle and auction item donations, participant giveaways, and contributions to an ongoing bottle drive.

Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones is expected to attend, along with one town councillor. Several candidates in the upcoming municipal election have also said they plan to attend or volunteer.

Families and individuals can pre-register in advance by visiting:

tinyurl.com/DufferinAutismWalk

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