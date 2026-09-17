Arts and Entertainment » Headline News

Theatre Orangeville hosts 2026 Music in the Meadow at local farm

September 17, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Theatre Orangeville’s Music in the Meadow fundraiser on Sept. 12 turned a quiet farm on Hockley Road into a vibrant hub of music, community, and support for the local arts.

Hosted by longtime patrons Jack Baird and Gayle Henkenhaf, the afternoon event was created in direct response to supporters’ strong desire to help sustain the theatre and its ongoing programming.

Alison Malcolm, development, marketing and events manager for Theatre Orangeville, said the event was a strong success.

“It was so well received,” she said. “Many people said, you know what, we’d love this to be an annual event. We had 114 in attendance… 76 per cent were returning patrons, but 24 per cent were first-time people who had never even heard of the theatre, so it was really great to kind of reach some new audiences.”

Guests parked on the property and made their way up the driveway to a meadow beside the barn, where the relaxed, picnic-style setup encouraged people to bring their own chairs or blankets. Accessible transportation was available for those who needed assistance, helping ensure the event remained welcoming and inclusive.

Old School, featuring Gerry Holden and Allain Brisson, provided live music, alongside special guests Angie Forte, Murray Abraham, and Scott Jordan, all of whom performed at no cost as part of an annual commitment to support a charitable cause.

Their sets anchored the afternoon, with many attendees staying beyond the scheduled end time to enjoy the atmosphere and additional songs. The mood remained informal and upbeat, with people standing, dancing, and socializing throughout the event.

“It was supposed to end at five, and the band finished their second set [at] about 4:30,” Malcolm said. “A lot of people got up and left, but they said, ‘Look, if there’s somebody still here, we will stay till five or beyond.’ And apparently, one more song turned into three or possibly four.”

A creative wine auction, led by several community members, became one of the major fundraising activities.

Auctioneers introduced their bottles with elaborate backstories before opening them for bids, adding entertainment value while driving donations. The auction raised approximately $2,825, contributing to an overall net total of more than $10,000 from the event.

Support from local businesses helped keep costs low: Chef Terry’s Kitchen provided food, and Zehrs donated gift cards used to purchase drinks.

Malcolm said that the audience profile underscored the theatre’s reach and potential for growth. Most guests came from Orangeville and Mono, with 40 attendees arriving purely through word of mouth.

“It’s very encouraging that I think most people realize it’s worth supporting what we do, and not so much the theatre itself and the performances, but also what also gets supported as a trickle down effect,” she said. “Our academy and our youth programs, the CPOS and the neurodiverse community and the inclusive programming we do, as well as what we provide… for the community overall and the tourism that we bring in.”

“Some of the conversations, like the I Am Enough event we had last year, the talking about mental health, the outpouring and the very intimate sharing that happened at that event… It’s that overall, ‘I’m not alone’ in that sense of community and sharing and camaraderie that I think that’s what the theatre brings and can elevate everyone.”

Funds raised through Music in the Meadow will support Theatre Orangeville’s academy, youth initiatives, and inclusive programming for the neurodiverse community, as well as its broader role in fostering connection, storytelling, and cultural life in the region.

Organizers are already exploring making the fundraiser an annual or recurring event, with additional musical benefits planned, including a potential concert at the theatre next year.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Headwaters gala raises record-breaking $1 million for emergency department

By Sam Odrowski Headwaters Health Care Foundation raised $1 million at its 27th annual gala Sept. 11 at Hockley Valley Resort, with the money going ...

Dufferin Autism Walk marks 10th year with return to Fendley Park

By Sam Odrowski The Dufferin Autism Committee is marking a decade of bringing Dufferin-Caledon families together, with the 10th annual Dufferin Autism Walk on Sunday, ...

Interest groups call on county to explore off-road trail activity

By JAMES MATTHEWS Supporting an off-road trail network in Dufferin County would be a boon to local businesses and rural property owners. That’s the feeling ...

Job centre proponents voice opposition to its closure

By JAMES MATTHEWS A number of voices have become a chorus of concern about the closure of the Shelburne Resource Employment Centre. As part of ...

Citizens’ coalition to host all-candidates meetings in Mulmur and Mono ahead of municipal election

By Joshua Drakes Residents in Mono and Mulmur will have a chance to pose questions directly to municipal election candidates as the Mono Mulmur Citizens’ ...

Donaldson family donates $500,000 to Honeywood Arena fundraising campaign

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A major donation is giving the community-led effort to improve Honeywood Arena a significant boost. The $500,000 contribution ...

School bus rollover in Mono injures driver

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, along with local emergency services, responded to a single motor vehicle collision involving a school bus on Tuesday, Sept. ...

Theatre Orangeville hosts 2026 Music in the Meadow at local farm

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville’s Music in the Meadow fundraiser on Sept. 12 turned a quiet farm on Hockley Road into ...

Amaranth teen heads to Spain to compete in highly competitive motorcycle event

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Sixteen-year-old Amaranth resident Lachlan Alexander is preparing to take his rapidly rising motorcycle racing career onto the international ...

Residents raise concerns over county’s response to issues at housing complex

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A group of local residents living in a Dufferin County housing complex say long periods of noise, sleepless ...