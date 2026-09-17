Theatre Orangeville hosts 2026 Music in the Meadow at local farm

September 17, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Theatre Orangeville’s Music in the Meadow fundraiser on Sept. 12 turned a quiet farm on Hockley Road into a vibrant hub of music, community, and support for the local arts.

Hosted by longtime patrons Jack Baird and Gayle Henkenhaf, the afternoon event was created in direct response to supporters’ strong desire to help sustain the theatre and its ongoing programming.

Alison Malcolm, development, marketing and events manager for Theatre Orangeville, said the event was a strong success.

“It was so well received,” she said. “Many people said, you know what, we’d love this to be an annual event. We had 114 in attendance… 76 per cent were returning patrons, but 24 per cent were first-time people who had never even heard of the theatre, so it was really great to kind of reach some new audiences.”

Guests parked on the property and made their way up the driveway to a meadow beside the barn, where the relaxed, picnic-style setup encouraged people to bring their own chairs or blankets. Accessible transportation was available for those who needed assistance, helping ensure the event remained welcoming and inclusive.

Old School, featuring Gerry Holden and Allain Brisson, provided live music, alongside special guests Angie Forte, Murray Abraham, and Scott Jordan, all of whom performed at no cost as part of an annual commitment to support a charitable cause.

Their sets anchored the afternoon, with many attendees staying beyond the scheduled end time to enjoy the atmosphere and additional songs. The mood remained informal and upbeat, with people standing, dancing, and socializing throughout the event.

“It was supposed to end at five, and the band finished their second set [at] about 4:30,” Malcolm said. “A lot of people got up and left, but they said, ‘Look, if there’s somebody still here, we will stay till five or beyond.’ And apparently, one more song turned into three or possibly four.”

A creative wine auction, led by several community members, became one of the major fundraising activities.

Auctioneers introduced their bottles with elaborate backstories before opening them for bids, adding entertainment value while driving donations. The auction raised approximately $2,825, contributing to an overall net total of more than $10,000 from the event.

Support from local businesses helped keep costs low: Chef Terry’s Kitchen provided food, and Zehrs donated gift cards used to purchase drinks.

Malcolm said that the audience profile underscored the theatre’s reach and potential for growth. Most guests came from Orangeville and Mono, with 40 attendees arriving purely through word of mouth.

“It’s very encouraging that I think most people realize it’s worth supporting what we do, and not so much the theatre itself and the performances, but also what also gets supported as a trickle down effect,” she said. “Our academy and our youth programs, the CPOS and the neurodiverse community and the inclusive programming we do, as well as what we provide… for the community overall and the tourism that we bring in.”

“Some of the conversations, like the I Am Enough event we had last year, the talking about mental health, the outpouring and the very intimate sharing that happened at that event… It’s that overall, ‘I’m not alone’ in that sense of community and sharing and camaraderie that I think that’s what the theatre brings and can elevate everyone.”

Funds raised through Music in the Meadow will support Theatre Orangeville’s academy, youth initiatives, and inclusive programming for the neurodiverse community, as well as its broader role in fostering connection, storytelling, and cultural life in the region.

Organizers are already exploring making the fundraiser an annual or recurring event, with additional musical benefits planned, including a potential concert at the theatre next year.

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