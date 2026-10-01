Review: How We Got to Jersey is a heartwarming and hilarious story of how two small-town Canadians captured Frankie Valli

October 1, 2026 · 0 Comments

Theatre Orangeville continues to outdo itself in every season I catch, and recently, this has not been more accurate.

Coming in like a blast from the past, How We Got To Jersey is a musical about how actors Jeff Madden and Adrian Marchuk got into one of the biggest musicals of the late 2000s — Jersey Boys.

Throughout the story, Madden and Marchuk dive into their personal journeys and how they landed the role of Frankie Valli — both of them — in the same production, and their views of the production differed from their perspectives.

Starting out as awkward acquaintances in the industry, to rivals and now good friends; the duo met again at auditions in the United States, realizing they both were after the same part.

As fate would have it, two Frankie Valli’s were needed; the production was so demanding one actor couldn’t handle it, and it had already claimed victims in the attempt. Madden landed lead Frankie, Marchuk landed the alternate Frankie.

From there, the story diverges between the two somewhat. Madden experiences the full chaos and insanity that entails being the poster Frankie, essentially having no life for a good part of the run of the show. Rehearsals, media events, performances. Marchuk settles into the role of simply being invisible. No press, less rehearsals, less performances.

This is where How We Got To Jersey really starts to shine for me. We see two identical roles, but two very different lives that play out at the same time. Madden, being a married man, realizes just how little free time he will have to see his family, experience life or even breathe throughout the run of the production. The same could not be said for Marchuk, who has extra time between sets to live a life, to explore Toronto, but isn’t married at the time.

There is a poignant dichotomy at play here.

Despite getting everything he wanted from this role, Madden was taken away from the things he cared about the most — his married life and family. His life at that point was put on hold for his dream, his passion, and he owned it, delivering show after show for the duration of the run of Jersey Boys.

For Marchuk, he got the opposite experience. He had the time, but he didn’t have the same dynamic at home. But that didn’t last. By random chance, he reconnected with someone he once harboured feelings for, and this time, he didn’t let it pass. He met his future wife.

Both stories are contrasted beautifully on stage with jokes, songs and dance, and tell a beautiful story of how two people with the same role can lead two very different lives at the same time. One experiences everything he wanted but loses what he really cared about, while the other finds everything he could ever need.

The story, which built this musical up as this monolithic opportunity that was capable of defining lives, was systematically deconstructed as we got to experience the toll it had on the performers, and what they sacrificed to stay on the stage.

In the end, they didn’t even choose Frankie Valli; they both walked away from all of it to go back home. There is a beautiful simplicity in that conclusion. Taking huge leaps, sacrificing everything, and then realizing what really mattered most.

Madden and Marchuk are simply excellent on stage. With a live band, some lights and two microphones, they take you back in time to the height of the Jersey Boys with some absolutely phenomenal singing and dancing.

The music is incredibly well performed, and Madden and Marchuk demonstrated that Frankie doesn’t leave you — especially after the hellish rehearsal cycles they contended with during the production. The pair performed classic hits with a very catchy flair that was very well received by the audience. At points, it sounded like the theatre was singing along in unison.

The accompanying band was equally impressive and delivered an unforgettable performance that left the crowd in a standing ovation for almost 5 minutes through the last song. Each musical track fits perfectly into the stages of the story, from the beginning, middle and sweet ending.

With a captivating, endearing story and catchy, unforgettable musical classics, How We Got to Jersey is an unforgettable road trip down memory lane for fans of Frankie Valli, fans of musical theatre, and, of course, Madden and Marchuk themselves.

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