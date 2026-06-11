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Dr. Raj Khanuja receives volunteer award for community leadership and access to care

June 11, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

A local dentist has been honoured for his community leadership and commitment to providing oral health care for those facing financial and social barriers.

Dr. Raj Khanuja, who operates Headwaters Dental in Orangeville and several other clinics, has been recognized with a special mention in the Community Leader category of Canada’s Volunteer Awards – one of the Government of Canada’s highest honours for volunteerism and community leadership.

Dr. Khanuja is the founder of National Dental Care Day and a longtime advocate for accessible oral healthcare. He was honoured with the volunteer award during a national awards ceremony held in Ottawa on May 28, 2026, which recognized outstanding volunteer leaders from across the country.

The award recognizes more than two decades of volunteer service dedicated to improving access to dental care for underserved Canadians and building a culture of volunteerism within the dental profession.

What began at Headwaters Dental in Orangeville, Ontario, as a grassroots initiative called ‘Doing Positive in My Backyard,’ has grown into a movement that has inspired dentists, hygienists, dental assistants, students, suppliers, and community partners to provide care to those facing financial and social barriers.

Through volunteer-led free dental care days, thousands of dollars in dental services have been provided to low-income seniors, newcomers, working families, individuals with disabilities, and others who might otherwise go without care.

In 2025, Dr. Khanuja launched a National Dental Care Day, inviting dental professionals across Canada to dedicate a day of service to their communities. The initiative continues to gain momentum, with more than 40 municipalities across Canada proclaiming Oct. 10, 2026, as National Dental Care Day.

“I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition,” said Dr. Khanuja. “This award belongs to the many dentists, hygienists, dental assistants, administrative teams, suppliers, students, and community partners who have shared in this vision. Volunteerism is about restoring dignity, self-confidence, mental health, and human connection. Together, we have demonstrated the extraordinary impact that compassionate care can have on individuals and communities.”

The recognition includes a certificate signed by the Prime Minister of Canada, the Right Honourable Mark Carney, acknowledging Dr. Khanuja’s exceptional volunteer contributions and community leadership.

As part of the award, the Government of Canada provided a $2,500 grant, which Dr. Khanuja directed to the Faculty of Dentistry at the University of Toronto to support the next generation of dental professionals committed to community service, volunteerism, and access to care.

“The award recognizes not only years of volunteer service, but also a vision that has transformed a local act of compassion into a growing national movement,” said Dr. Khanuja.

Over the years, Dr. Khanuja’s leadership has inspired healthcare professionals, students, and volunteers to work together in the service of others. His vision extends beyond providing dental treatment; it focuses on creating a culture in which healthcare professionals use their skills and expertise to strengthen communities and improve the lives of those facing financial barriers.

“National Dental Care Day was built on a simple belief that everyone deserves access to care and the opportunity to smile with confidence,” said Dr. Khanuja. “My hope is that one day National Dental Care Day will be observed in every community across Canada, from coast to coast.”

Dr. Khanuja has previously been recognized with numerous honours, including the Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship, the Canada 150 Medallion, and the RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Award. His dental organization has also received the Canadian Business Excellence Award multiple times.

As Canadians look for ways to strengthen communities and support one another, Dr. Khanuja hopes this recognition will inspire others to volunteer, mentor, and use their talents to make a difference.


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