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Educators stage protests across Ontario to highlight education funding shortfalls

May 7, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The protests, running in the afternoon on April 29, were meant to challenge what the allied unions described as serious funding issues throughout the education system.

Teachers and education workers across Ontario staged coordinated demonstrations as part of a province-wide Day of Action, drawing attention to what unions describe as deepening funding challenges in the education system.

The protests, held in the afternoon from approximately 3:45 to 4:30 p.m., saw participants gather outside government offices and other prominent locations in communities across the province.

In Orangeville, the demonstration took place in front of MPP Sylvia Jones’s office, joining similar actions elsewhere. The coalition of unions released a joint statement saying Ontario’s education system is buckling under continued cuts, especially under the most recent budget.

“Ontario’s publicly funded education system is facing mounting pressures, and none of those pressures were eased in the most recent provincial budget,” the joint statement read. “Chronic underfunding continues to shape daily realities in schools, where large class sizes, rising incidents of school violence, insufficient support for students with special education needs, ongoing challenges in retaining and recruiting teachers and education workers, and aging, deteriorating buildings all converge to create significant strain.”

Union representatives argue that these challenges have not been addressed in the most recent provincial budget, and say the cumulative impact is being felt daily in classrooms across Ontario.

They said that current conditions are affecting not only educators’ working environments but also student learning and overall well-being.

The Day of Action also highlighted concerns in the post-secondary sector, where the statement notes that years of underfunding, combined with cuts to the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP), are limiting access to education and potentially affecting the province’s future workforce.

Participants in the demonstrations consolidated under the unified banner of Stronger Together, confirming the solidarity among education workers. The unions said that the protests were framed as a visual demonstration of unity as unions prepare for upcoming rounds of central bargaining with the provincial government.

“This collective action will demonstrate that teachers and education workers are united in calling for improved learning and working conditions in our schools and universities,” the statement read. “Under the banner of ‘Stronger Together,’ the five unions are prepared for the next round of central bargaining and ready to demand more for students from a government that has neglected them since taking office in 2018.”

Organizers say the movement aims to raise public awareness while calling for increased investment in education.

The unions said that the joint statement emphasizes a collective commitment among educators to advocate for what they say will be a more stable and adequately funded system, and invites families and community members to support those efforts.

“Momentum is building,” the statement read. “Our members are engaged, informed, and committed to defending and strengthening our publicly funded education system. That shared commitment is our greatest source of strength. Together, we will continue to advocate for the high-quality, fully funded system that every student in Ontario deserves.”

The statement added, “We invite families and other community allies to join us in calling for meaningful investment and a genuine commitment to student success and well-being.”


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