Community Living Month underway in Dufferin County

May 14, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

An upcoming inclusive community walk in Orangeville will highlight the importance of belonging, accessibility, and visibility for people with developmental disabilities.

Organized by Community Living Dufferin (CLD), the event invites supported individuals, staff, families, community partners, dignitaries and any resident who wishes to participate. Branded as a “walk, roll or ride,” the initiative is deliberately designed to welcome people of all abilities and mobility needs, emphasizing that participation should not be limited by how someone gets around.

CLD Executive Director Diane Kite said that the walk, which starts at 10:30 a.m. on May 21, will begin at Rotary Park.

“We’re starting off at Rotary Park and making our way to Broadway, stopping at Town Hall to meet any of the available dignitaries there,” she said. “After that, we’re going to continue along Broadway before heading back to the starting location at Rotary Park. The phrase ‘walk, roll or ride’ reflects our commitment to accessibility and inclusion. Not everyone participates in the same way, and we want the event and the language to recognize and welcome people of all abilities and mobility needs.”

Organizers intend it to be more than a casual outing; it is meant as a visible demonstration of inclusion in public spaces and a reminder that people with developmental disabilities are integral members of the community.

If successful, CLD hopes to build on the event in future years as a recurring feature of May’s Community Living Month.

The walk is part of a broader slate of Community Living Month activities.

This year’s initiatives include the raising of the Community Living flag, blue and green lighting at the organization’s building, a Neighbour Appreciation Week recognizing supportive neighbours of residential sites, a drop‑in tea event at the main East Garafraxa location on May 29, and the Creative Partners on Stage (CPOS) Festival in partnership with Theatre Orangeville.

That festival will feature two productions, showcasing the talents of actors supported by CLD and reinforce the role of the arts in inclusion. It takes place on May 29, 30 and 31.

“We have tremendous actors in the plays, and it’s a great way to celebrate the arts as well as inclusion and collaboration,” Kite said. “We have our two plays and then an artisan market in between on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This is a partnership between Community Living Dufferin and Theatre Orangeville, and it is going to be an exceptional event that you won’t want to miss.”

Behind these celebrations is an ongoing advocacy effort. Despite progress, far too often society defines people by their disabilities rather than their abilities and contributions.

“I think one of the biggest misconceptions is that people with developmental disabilities are often viewed through the lens of their disability,” Kite said. “That is certainly improving and has improved over the last many years, but they need to be recognized for their strengths, talents, goals and values, not through the lens of their disability.”

“Many people still do not fully see the barriers that continue to exist for the men and women we support – employment, housing, even sometimes transportation, recreation and social inclusion,” she added.

Despite the challenges, CLD is committed to advocating for and supporting anyone who needs them. Community Living Month and events such as the walk aim to challenge lingering misconceptions, promote equitable access, and highlight how a more inclusive community benefits everyone.

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