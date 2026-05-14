Relax Your Mind Head Spa holds grand opening in Orangeville

May 14, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A new wellness-focused business is bringing a different kind of spa experience to downtown Orangeville following the recent grand opening of Relax Your Mind Head Spa on Mill Street.

Owned and operated by Gina Laney, the business specializes in private head spa treatments centred around relaxation and scalp care. The spa held its grand opening event on the Mother’s Day weekend, a timing Laney said turned out to be a perfect fit for the business.

Since opening, Laney said the response from the community has been strong, driven largely through social media, word of mouth and local coverage. She noted the spa has already welcomed clients of all ages, from young children to seniors in their 90s.

“We have had such a great reception from Orangeville, honestly,” she said. “Social media has been such a wonderful medium for us, because of our location. We don’t have a storefront on the main strip for people to walk or drive by, but we are getting noticed through word of mouth and referrals.”

The grand opening drew a large crowd, with over a dozen people filing into the spa to celebrate and congratulate Laney on her success.

Representatives from the Orangeville BIA joined Councillor Joe Andrews on behalf of the Town of Orangeville.

Coun. Andrews said he’s excited to see this business succeed and fill a niche in demand, and hopes more small businesses continue to set up in town.

“I’m excited for anyone who decides to invest in Orangeville,” he said. “It is critical that our community supports our small businesses, because that’s what this town is really built on. For Relax Your Mind Head Spa, this is a niche business where individuals in our community can certainly feel appreciated and they can feel supported and our course pampered. There is no doubt this business is already flourishing, and it’s only been open for a short time.”

Located at 28 Mill St., the spa offers clients a quiet, low-stimulation environment designed to help them disconnect from stress and focus on relaxation.

During treatments, clients are brought into a private treatment area where the doors are locked, and fabric partitions are closed to create a calm atmosphere. The sessions include a gentle scalp and water therapy process followed by a blow-dry service.

Laney said the treatment itself is not entirely new, but the experience can vary depending on how practitioners are trained and how they customize the service.

At Relax Your Mind Spa, the focus is on creating a softer, more soothing environment for clients.

Appointments generally run about 50 to 60 minutes, though the business books 90-minute windows to allow clients extra time and avoid rushing treatments.

The business currently operates seven days a week as demand continues to grow. Laney has also begun training an additional staff member to help support appointments moving forward.

Laney previously studied interior decorating through OCAD University and said much of her creative and business background helped shape the design and atmosphere of the new spa.

The inspiration for the business itself dates back even further. After high school, Laney travelled to Thailand to teach English.

While living there, she regularly visited salons for affordable relaxation treatments, experiences she remembered years later as the concept began growing in popularity across North America.

Now living in Mono Mills, Laney said opening Relax Your Mind Head Spa was also an opportunity to become more involved in the Orangeville-area community while introducing a wellness service that is still relatively uncommon locally.

Although the business only recently opened, Laney said interest has already exceeded expectations, with gift cards, group bookings and repeat appointments quickly becoming part of the spa’s early success.

With a successful launch, a niche market tapped into, and a steady stream of clients, the Relax Your Mind Head Spa is off to a very strong start. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61587211949860

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