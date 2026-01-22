Westside seniors move to second place in District 4 basketball standings

January 22, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder boys’ senior basketball team is having a good season and is currently in second place in the District 4 standings with a 4-2 record.

The Thunder had two games this past week, winning one and losing one.

On Monday, Jan. 12, the Thunder hosted the Norwell District Secondary School Varsity Reds in the gym at Westside.

The final quarter made all the difference when the Westside team put out a huge effort to take the lead.

At halftime, the Thunder were leading 25-19.

The Norwell team challenged in the third quarter and started scoring, tying the game at 29 in the middle of the quarter.

At the end of the third quarter, the Varsity Reds were leading 35-34.

Westside returned for the final quarter and put out a stellar performance, scoring 25 points and keeping up the defence to allow only 14 points for Norwell.

The game ended with Westside winning 59-48.

“I think our confidence level is pretty solid, and it’s starting to pick up – we want to just keep rolling,” said Thunder forward Zach Barbosa, after the game. “I thought that at the first half of the game, nothing was going in, but we were taking good shots. After the third quarter, our coaches gave us some motivation and told us to wake up, and it worked out. We knew we had to play better to get this win. I think we were a bit lazy in the third, and we needed to get back in the game. Finally, we found our jam and took it right to them.”

The second game of the week had the Thunder up against the Centre Dufferin District High School Royals from Shelburne in the gym at Westside.

The two teams have been matching each other in the standings this season.

In this game, Centre Dufferin got the edge and won the game 62-51.

The Royals will be back on their home court at Westside on Wednesday, Feb. 4, to host Erin District High School.

Game time is 4 p.m.

Junior

The Westside Secondary School Thunder boys’ junior basketball team is currently in third place in the District 4 standings with a 2-4 record.

In their most recent effort on the court, the Thunder were up against the first-place Centre Dufferin District High School Royals from Shelburne on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

The Thunder played a good game and showed a lot of skill on the court, but they had to settle for a 73-40 loss.

The Westside juniors will be back on their home court on Wednesday, Feb. 4, when they will host Erin District High School.

Game time is 2:30 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)