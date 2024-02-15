Sports

Westside girl’s hockey team to play one final tournament day

By Brian Lockhart

The District 4 girl’s hockey season has one final tournament day before heading into the playoffs.

A final tournament was held on Feb. 13, with results not available at press time.

The District 4 girl’s hockey season is held as a series of tournament days where each team plays three games in one day.

Tournaments are held in Orangeville, Palmerston, Mount Forest and Shelburne.

There are four high schools entered in the competition this year – Westside, Centre Dufferin, Wellington Heights, and Norwell District.

The season got underway on Nov. 28, with the first series of games being played in Palmerston.

Returning on Nov. 28, the teams were in Mount Forest for the second day of competition.

Shelburne hosted the third tournament at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

The Westside Thunder are playing well this season, they just aren’t winning. The Westside team is still looking for its first win of the year after giving up a loss in all three games in the Shelburne tournament.

Going into the final tournament day, Centre Dufferin was in first place with a 7-2 record and 14 points.

They are followed by Norwell District, Wellington Heights and Westside.

A schedule for the playoffs has not yet been announced.


