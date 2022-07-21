Walk off the Earth playing free show in Orangeville thanks to town winning SiriusXM Music Town contest

July 21, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Thanks to Orangeville’s love for music, a free concert featuring Juno Award winning Walk off the Earth is coming to the community this fall.

Orangeville achieved the top spot in the SiriusXM Music Town contest for Ontario, after hundreds of nominations came in, sharing passionate stories from residents. It was shortlisted with Belleville, Timmins, and Uxbridge, before public voting commenced last month, which Orangeville won.

“On behalf of our entire community, we want to express our incredible excitement over being selected as a SiriusXM Music Town,” said Orangeville Mayor Sandy Brown. “Congratulations and best wishes to the other finalists. Many thanks to our town staff and members of our local musicians and businesses that helped with videos encouraging the public to vote for Orangeville. Thank you to Live Nation and SiriusXM Canada for bringing Live Music Back. We can’t wait to welcome Walk Off the Earth to Orangeville.”

In celebration of the return of live music, SiriusXM created the Music Town contest to bring once-in-a-lifetime concerts to communities that typically don’t see big name acts.

In addition to Ontario, there are three other provinces who have Music Town winners. The Arkells are coming to Miramichi, N.B., the 2Frères will perform in Blanc-Sablon, Que., and Dallas Smith is going to Estevan, Sask.

These communities were selected for their resident submitted nomination story, online voting, social rallying, and unwavering spirit to be named a SiriusXM Music Town.

Over 100,000 votes were cast for the top 16 communities (four for each province), as community leaders and local officials encouraged people to vote for their town.

“We are thrilled by the response from Canadians for the inaugural SiriusXM Music Town program, and the passion and enthusiasm all of our finalists showed to bring live music to the heart of their community,” said Paul Cunningham, senior vice president of marking, sales and distribution for SiriusXM Canada.

“The spirit of this program is to bring people together to share an experience that only live music can provide. We have partnered with the best of Canadian talent to ensure that this fall, these four communities will have a night to remember.”

The free concert in Orangeville is being funded by SiriusXM.

It is slated for September or October. The exact date, location, and information to register for a free ticket will be announced in August.

