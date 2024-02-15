Upper Grand District School Board changes PA Day over total solar eclipse concerns

The Upper Grand District School Board and the Wellington Catholic District School Board have made the decision to reschedule the Professional Activity (PA) Day originally scheduled for Friday, April 19, to now occur on Monday, April 8.

The decision to reschedule the PA Day is due to potential safety and supervision concerns related to a rare total solar eclipse, set to occur during school dismissal hours.

In light of the total eclipse, the UGDSB and Wellington Catholic DSB consulted with both the Ministry of Education and Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health, considering all options prior to making this change.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority,” shared Michael Glazier, Wellington Catholic DSB Director of Education. “After reviewing the timing of this event, which will peak at the time of dismissal and while students are traveling home, and considering the potential risks to students and level of supervision of children at that time, the decision was made to move the April Professional Activity Day.”

“This rare event offers a great opportunity for learning with students,” said Peter Sovran, Upper Grand DSB Director of Education. “We will continue to work with the Ministry of Education and our local public health unit to provide safety education and learning opportunities about the eclipse in the lead up to the event.”

The Ministry of Education recognizes the importance of this adjustment and has encouraged school boards to prioritize safety in such unique circumstances. It is the hope of both school boards that this notice will assist both families and staff members in arranging alternate plans.

