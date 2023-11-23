Toys for Tots kicks off this weekend at Orangeville Walmart

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with the Salvation Army New Hope Community Church, kicks off Toys For Tots this weekend outside of the Orangeville Walmart.

Officers will be collecting new, unwrapped toys, non-perishable food items, and gift cards in order to help those in need this holiday season. All donations collected will be distributed locally through the Salvation Army.

The campaign starts on Nov. 24, and runs until Dec. 10. Officers will be collecting donations outside of Walmart located at 95 First Street, Orangeville on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following locations are also graciously allowing new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food to be dropped at their establishments such as Salvation Army New Hope Community Church (690 Riddell Road), The Salvation Army Thrift Store (162 Broadway), Orangeville Townhall (87 Broadway), DUCA Financial Services (16 Broadway), LCBO (510 Riddell Road), Royal LePage RCR Realty (75 First Street), 7-Eleven (288 Broadway), YMCA of Greater Toronto (46 Dawson & 65 McCarthy Street), 10 and 10 Garden Centre (634026 Highway 10) and both Dufferin OPP Detachments (390 C Line, Orangeville and 506312 Highway 89, Mono).

The 2022 Toys for Tots campaign was a huge success, thanks to the generosity of our community members. The Salvation Army New Hope Community Church was able to provide over 400 families in the area with assistance.

This year has seen an increase of the Salvation Army’s food bank services by 25 per cent over 2022. In 2022, Toys for Tots provided 261 families with food for Christmas and 436 families with toys. In total, over 7,000 toys were distributed to children in Dufferin County

Scott Reinhart Trailers has donated a trailer for Toys for Tots. This trailer allows the OPP to collect and transport an excess of 7,000 toys.

“Thank you to the many officers that donate their time to give back to our wonderful community. It truly is a magical campaign,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release. “Let’s work together to make this Christmas special for every child in Dufferin County.”

