Town officials maintained a watchful eye on fire conditions during dry period

August 21, 2025 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Orangeville was one of a few municipalities that didn’t ban open air fires in recent weeks.

Many southern Ontario cities and provincial campgrounds prohibited burning through much of July and August, before this week’s rain. Heat wave conditions left areas tinder dry and stoked concerns about wildfires.

Natural Resources Canada also warned of the increased risk of fires, which was categorized as extreme in the province’s forested areas.

Heather Savage, the town’s general manager of community services, said during council’s Aug. 11 meeting that Orangeville Fire Chief John Snider worked closely during the summer with his counterparts at fire departments throughout Dufferin County.

The decision not to implement a fire ban in Orangeville was based on multiple factors, she said.

“We have a very comprehensive burn permit program here that prescribes who can burn, who can’t,” Savage said. “We don’t have open space and rural areas like our other areas do. And our burn permit program is only for recreational use whereas other municipalities may be for other purposes.”

