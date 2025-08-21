General News

Town officials maintained a watchful eye on fire conditions during dry period

August 21, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Orangeville was one of a few municipalities that didn’t ban open air fires in recent weeks.

Many southern Ontario cities and provincial campgrounds prohibited burning through much of July and August, before this week’s rain. Heat wave conditions left areas tinder dry and stoked concerns about wildfires.

Natural Resources Canada also warned of the increased risk of fires, which was categorized as extreme in the province’s forested areas.

Heather Savage, the town’s general manager of community services, said during council’s Aug. 11 meeting that Orangeville Fire Chief John Snider worked closely during the summer with his counterparts at fire departments throughout Dufferin County.

The decision not to implement a fire ban in Orangeville was based on multiple factors, she said.

“We have a very comprehensive burn permit program here that prescribes who can burn, who can’t,” Savage said. “We don’t have open space and rural areas like our other areas do. And our burn permit program is only for recreational use whereas other municipalities may be for other purposes.”


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville pilot to receive Rising Star Award for contributions in aviation

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A pilot from Dufferin County is being recognized for her contributions and leadership in the aviation industry with ...

Orangeville to receive $8.1 million for water infrastructure

By Sam Odrowski The Town of Orangeville is receiving $8.1 million for improvements to its water infrastructure capacity. The Ontario government announced the funding on ...

Jim Cuddy Jamboree raises over $17,500 for Headwaters

By Sam Odrowski An accomplished singer and poignant songwriter recently brought the community together in support of local healthcare. The 20th Annual Jim Cuddy Jamboree ...

Dufferin Film Festival showcases the best of new film talent

By Joshua Drakes As the Dufferin Film Festival kicked off last Friday (Aug. 15), guests were treated to a rich and diverse range of short ...

Town of Orangeville implementing significant changes to transit system

By Sam Odrowski Big changes are coming to Orangeville Transit. The most significant route change since 2012 is happening on Sept. 2, according to a ...

Orangeville Dairy Queen sells record-number of Blizzards for Miracle Treat Day

Local DQ on track to keep title as Canada’s top fundraising store By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Dairy Queen is on track to be named ...

Orangeville wards off local political interference in municipal penalty system

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville council has taken steps to ensure the integrity and transparency of the municipal penalty system. The municipality ...

Applications open for Dufferin Community Foundation’s 2025 Fall Grants

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) is looking to support a number of local charities with the return of their ...

East Garafraxa business fundraises for 22-year-old recovering from serious workplace accident

By Sam Odrowski A remarkable display of support unfolded in Dufferin County over the weekend, as the community rallied to aid a young man’s recovery. ...

Over 40 firefighters extinguish large field fire in Mono amid dry, windy conditions

By Sam Odrowski A fast-moving field fire in Mono scorched five acres of land by the time Orangeville Fire Service arrived at the scene to ...