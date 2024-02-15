Town offers financial incentives for commercial property owners, tenants, developers

As part of its ongoing commitment under the Town of Orangeville’s Community Improvement Plan (CIP), the Town is offering eight financial incentive programs to encourage revitalization and investment in select improvement areas for commercial property owners, tenants, and developers.

These programs are available to help property owners improve the use and appearance of their lands and buildings in select Community Improvement Areas. Property owners must be within one of the two designated areas, located in the identified downtown or industrial zone.

Property owners downtown may recall the Façade Improvement Program. Within the updated CIP, a broader list of funding is available, including a more comprehensive façade program. Commercial businesses and properties that received this grant prior may be eligible for funding again.

“Orangeville is committed to creating beautiful spaces and a vibrant community,” said Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post. “Through our CIP grants, we will be able to provide much-needed assistance to achieve the goal of making Orangeville even more beautiful than it is today, while aligning to a consistent look and feel.”

Adopted in January 2023, the CIP is a five-year plan establishing the areas selected for improvement and outlining eligibility criteria and the incentive programs. The plan is intended to encourage broader economic growth, sustainable development and more.

The eight CIP incentives consist of:

· Comprehensive Façade Improvement Grant

· Landscape Improvement Grant

· Major Building & Conversion Grant

· Tax Increment Equivalent Grant (TIEG)

· Planning Fees & Building Permit Grant

· Accessibility Improvement Grant

· Industrial & Commercial Development Charge (DC) Deferral

· Environmental Site Assessment (ESA) Grant

Applications are now open and can be completed online. The Town’s planning team is available to assist anyone interested in the programs. Depending on the property location and the intended project, different grants may be available. Understanding the eligibility, potential funding, and program goals is important for all applicants.

“Each of the incentives available through the CIP are unique, providing incredible opportunities for property owners, tenants, and developers who are interested in investing in our community,” said Katrina Lemire, Orangeville’s manager of economic development and culture. “Our goal is to ensure that the process is simple and that the programs encourage revitalization and investment in Orangeville.”

