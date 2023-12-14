Tire Discounter Group Inc. raises $148,788.00 for Salvation Army

In a remarkable act of community solidarity and giving, Tire Discounter Group, in partnership with The Salvation Army, New Hope Community Church, Tire Manufacturers and Dealers, has successfully concluded its 4th Annual Wheels for Meals & More! campaign, raising an impressive total of $148,788.00.

The campaign, which has become a cornerstone of the festive season’s spirit of giving in Ontario for Tire Discounter Group, ran from Nov. 27 to Dec. 8, during which time Tire Discounter Group pledged a donation to The Salvation Army for every tire sold across their seven Ontario distribution centers. The funds raised will go directly towards providing meals and essential non-food items to individuals and families in need.

Once again, this year’s campaign also witnessed the invaluable support of the tire manufacturers, whose participation was instrumental in achieving this milestone. The collaborative effort underscores the power of partnership in addressing community needs and fostering a spirit of hope.

“The continued support of our dealer base and the support from our tire manufacturer partners have been overwhelming,” said Frank Brundle, President and CEO of Tire Discounter Group.

“We believe in giving back to the communities that have supported us, and we are proud to help The Salvation Army and New Hope Community Church in their mission to provide for those in need. This year’s campaign has been remarkable,” said Paul Chatterton, Chief Operating Officer at Tire Discounter Group.

Chatterton goes on to say, “This initiative is more than just a charitable campaign; it’s a testament to the shared belief that we can create a better tomorrow through acts of kindness today.”

Tire Discounter Group extends heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to making this year’s campaign a resounding success from the dealers that purchased tires to the manufacturers that matched the donation for every tire.

“The Salvation Army is an innovative partner, and we are truly grateful for this partnership with the Tire Discounter Group,” said Lt. Roger Barrow, Corps Officer, The Salvation Army New Hope Community Church. “The positive impact of this campaign will help many individuals and families dealing with economic uncertainties as the cost of living continues to rise. We look forward to many more Wheels for Meals & More campaigns.”

About Tire Discounter Group:

Tire Discounter Group is a leading, regional tire distribution network, dedicated to providing exceptional service and quality products across Ontario. Committed to community involvement, Tire Discounter Group believes in supporting local initiatives that make a difference in the lives of Canadians.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army, an international Christian organization, commenced its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. Operating in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries globally, The Salvation Army provides hope and support through various community and social service activities.

