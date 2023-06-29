Tickets on sale now for Jamie Ferris Memorial Golf Tournament

Funds raised support the Ferris family

By Sam Odrowski

A Memorial Golf Tournament in honour of Jamie Ferris is coming to the Lynbrook Family Golf Centre on July 29.

Ferris, who was a big supporter of the Dufferin County community through countless charitable initiatives, passed away suddenly on May 11. A truck collided with Ferris and his good friend Andrea “Lola” Gernack when they were each travelling along Highway 9 on motorcycles.

Due to the unexpected nature of his passing, the golf tournament is a fundraiser for Ferris’s three children and baby granddaughter.

“Please come and support this great cause and celebrate Jamie,” said Tara Fradette, event organizer and close friend of Ferris. “His family meant the most to him, so let’s continue to support them through this difficult time.”

She added, “You don’t have to be a golfer, this is a casual event to celebrate and honour a good friend.”

Registration for the event is at 3 p.m., a cash bar will run from 3 to 3:50 p.m., and a silent auction will run from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The golf tournament is in a shotgun tee-off format, running from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – with two groups of four starting at each hole so it can all take place within two hours.

Dinner, which tickets can be purchased separately for, is from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m., and the event wraps up at 9 p.m.

Fradette stressed that this event is for golfers of all skill levels and will have a casual atmosphere.

“I thought that Lynbrook would be the perfect setting because it’s just a nine-hole course – it’s a par three. It’s nothing too elaborate,” she said. “You don’t need to feel like you’re the top golfer to play this course. It’s about coming out, having fun, engaging in the conversations, keeping Jamie’s memory alive, sharing stories, and helping out the family,”

While Ferris was alive, he was a big supporter of the local sports community and regularly donated to the Orangeville Food Bank. He also supported the Salvation Army and Family Transition Place with an annual toy drive. Ferris had also contributed to Headwaters Health Care Foundation and other not-for-profit organizations in the community. Many donations have been doled out through his motorcycle group Qwest Riders since its inception six years ago.

“Jamie has helped raise thousands of dollars for many charities in the community, doing anything for his hometown. Now it is your turn,” Fradette said. “If this tournament is successful, we can make it an annual event and continue to support the charities he supported annually.”

Tickets for the event are $40 for dinner only or $100 for golf and dinner. There are 72 tickets available for golf and 150 for dinner.

Attendees can buy tickets as a foursome or be randomly selected in groups.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, as they won’t be available on the day of the event.

They can be bought by e-transferring fradette294550@gmail.com, and for more information on registration or sponsoring the event, contact Fradette at that email.

Remembering Jamie

Fradette and her husband have known Jamie for 36 years, first meeting in high school and spending lots of time over the years making memories.

“Jamie has always hosted events for us as a DJ over the years, including my husband’s 40th birthday and my sons Grade 8 graduation. He was the life of the party and knew exactly how to get people moving and enjoy themselves,” she said. “This was one of his greatest talents and it brought joy to many, including through the COVID pandemic, when he put on Soundqwest Virtual Jamzz for people to enjoy and lift people’s spirits through the lockdown. Fundraising began then and never stopped.”

Fradette added, “Jamie always put 100 per cent into everything he touched. He has coached and trained many kids in the boxing world through BigTyme Fitness, and those kids remember him dearly for the time he spent with them.

“Qwest Riders was his journey as well and the support from that group allowed them to continue to make countless donations to the community, for vulnerable people and those struggling financially. “

Fraddette shared that Jamie greeted everyone with the biggest hug and had fun nicknames for everyone.

“His personality was fun, loving, he could light up any room,” she said. “It didn’t matter if you hadn’t seen him in a year, it was like no time had passed. He lived life to the fullest, always having new ideas, crossing things off his bucket list – ice hotels, outdoor rinks, concerts and dancing on stage with Vanilla Ice.”

Fradette said he is dearly missed, and the Memorial Golf Tournament is one way of keeping his memory alive.

Local sponsors

The golf tournament honouring Jamie Ferris is being sponsored by Humber College, Royal Chevrolet Cadillac, Dods and McNair, S. Burnett & Associates Ltd., Pear Home, Amp-Track Controls Ltd. and Hydee-Whipp Heating & Air.

Several other businesses are donating silent auction items and special prizes to help generate additional revenue for Ferris’ family.

Fradette said she’d encourage anyone who knew Jamie or was touched by his community involvement to support the event.

