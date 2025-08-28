Three injured, four in custody following Caledon shooting

August 28, 2025

Incident sparked shelter-in-place orders on Saturday

By Brock Weir

Four people have been taken into custody following a shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning, which left three injured and a shelter-at-home order for the surrounding community issued by police.

According to the Caledon OPP, police responded to reports of gunshots at a residence on Finnerty Side Road at approximately 5.15 a.m.

“Several specialized units were deployed to the area, including the OPP Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team, and the Tactics and Rescue Unit,” the police said. “OPP Aviation Services assisted with aerial support, while crisis negotiators and other officers were actively engaged in the response. Other emergency services were also at the scene to ensure public safety and support operational needs.

“Three individuals with gunshot wounds were located and have been transported to hospital, one of whom is in serious but non-life-threatening condition, while the two others sustained minor injuries. Four individuals were taken into custody following the preliminary investigation. Investigators believe additional suspects remain at large.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

The shelter-in-place order, which was lifted late Saturday morning, was centred on Highway 9 between The Gore Road, Patterson Side Road, Finnerty Street and Humber Station Road.

Residents were advised to avoid travelling to the impacted areas. They were also told to seek shelter immediately, secure themselves safely inside a building or another secure location, lock all doors and windows, close curtains “to avoid drawing attention to yourself and your family.” If you happened to be on the road, you were advised to immediately go to your destination and avoid unnecessary stops.

“We recognize the significant emotional impact that receiving a shelter-in-place can cause,” the police said when the order was issued. “The OPP is taking every precaution necessary to resolve the situation. We ask all members of the public to take action to protect their safety while police work to apprehend the individuals.”

The order was lifted once police deemed there was no threat to public safety.

“This investigation is ongoing by the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch. Anyone with information related to this incident, including dashcam or home security video footage, is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and refer to incident E251140662. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.”

