The wildest wedding in town is coming to Theatre Orangeville

April 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Theatre Orangeville is transforming its space into the most unpredictable wedding of the season with The Wedding Party, a fast-paced, immersive comedy that invites audiences not just to watch a show, but to attend a reception that could go off the rails at any moment.

Director Jennifer Stewart said that at its core, the play follows the union of two families from opposite sides of the social and economic spectrum.

On one side is a family, fabulously wealthy and determined to stage a lavish event worthy of their status. On the other hand, a middle-class family is suddenly swept into a world of excess and expectations.

“You’re going to be thrown into this wedding and really see the class separation between these two families,” Stewart said. “The wealthy family wants to throw this expensive, lavish ceremony that the opposite family just isn’t into, and neither really are the bride and groom.”

She added, “You, as the audience, will be seeing the big debate play out, what is marriage for these families and the bride and groom. Is it a lavish wedding, costing hundreds of thousands of dollars… or is it just something intimate between two people, our bride and groom?”

Despite the wedding being about the bride and the groom, they will never actually appear on stage. Instead, the story unfolds entirely through the people orbiting them.

Parents clash over control and appearances, grandparents observe with a mix of wisdom and exasperation, and extended relatives bring their own baggage to a night meant to celebrate love. As the evening spirals, the play keeps circling a central question: is a wedding about the couple at its centre, or about everyone else’s needs, egos and anxieties?

Fueling this chaos is an ensemble of six actors, each responsible for bringing multiple characters to life – often in the blink of an eye. Every performer plays two or three distinct roles, sharply contrasted to heighten the comedy and emotional stakes.

Emma Grabinsky will play Tiger, Edward, Jack Jr. and Cleo. David Leyshon portrays Jack Sr., Tony, and Janice. Glynis Ranney will be Maddy and Pilot the dog. Tyrone Savage will be playing Edna, Murray, and Frank. Evelyn Wiebe steps into the roles of Katrina, Pippa, Tomas, and Sherry. Kristi Woods plays Margaret, Alice and Vlad.

Audiences will see the same faces reappear as stern parents, insecure best friends, awkward servers, rebellious teenagers and elderly relatives with more spark than anyone expects.

Grabinsky, for example, jumps between a teenage boy and an old grandfather. She thinks that such a huge jump between characters adds some extra charm that audiences will love.

“I spent a lot of time with my grandparents growing up,” she said. “And you know what? I think the thing that’s often overlooked is the fact that the spark of humor and the cheekiness and the cleverness is all there.”

“I think that the way I’m playing Gramps, with him being a rascal, combined with the invisibility that sometimes seniors experience, is very helpful for Gramps, because he’s just breaking into the alcohol when nobody’s looking and doing some outrageous stuff on stage,” added Grabinsky.

These rapid transformations are not just a theatrical trick – they are part of the fun, as the cast works to keep every character crystal-clear while the plot deliberately embraces confusion and overlap.

For some, it’s stepping into new roles they’ve never tried before. Savage described the experience as both a new challenge and an exciting opportunity.

“I’m playing parts that I have never played before,” he said. “So I think that’s what’s really exciting, like the kinds of characters that I get to play (in) the show I’ve never done before. So as a challenge, as an actor, that’s really exciting for me. And as an introvert, I think it’s fun to be involved in a world where there’s so many extroverted characters; there’s so much chaos involved.”

“I just think about how awkward I would feel being a witness to this wedding, and how much fun it is to be a participant as an actor, like, that’s kind of my takeaway. The audience will love seeing us up there embracing the chaos,” said Savage.

Stewart said that speeches, side conversations, and emotional showdowns are also directed to the audience in their role as wedding guests, creating an atmosphere as close to attending an actual (and increasingly dysfunctional) wedding as you can get without bringing a gift.

“The audience is going to enter the theatre and experience a wedding,” she said. “The whole theatre is going to be decked out as if they were coming to a downtown Toronto wedding. The sound booth is the DJ… There [are] tables in the audience.”

“The cast will be coming through the house, through the guests, and when they make speeches, they’re talking to the wedding guests, so that the audience feels like they’re a part of it. It’s as immersive as we can get in a theatre.”

Beneath the jokes, physical comedy and escalating mishaps, The Wedding Party is ultimately about love, family and what commitment really looks like once the flowers wilt and the bills arrive.

The creative team wants audiences to recognize themselves, their relatives and their own family dynamics in the characters onstage: the overcompensating parents, the quietly observant elders, the relatives who drink too much, and the people who are just trying to be seen and loved.

“Post‑pandemic, there was a lot of strife between families and family members… you’re going to see someone you know or recognize, or even yourself up there,” Stewart said. “Maybe then you’ll gain the ability to be able to laugh at that… maybe that cracks something open, where there’s forgiveness, not only of yourself, but maybe of a family member.”

Coming out of years of isolation and family strain, the production aims to offer both catharsis and connection – a chance to laugh at the messiness of relationships while feeling a little more forgiving of it, too. The Wedding Party is set to be chaotic, messy and hilarious, a show that you likely won’t want to miss.

The production will be performed at the Orangeville Opera House (87 Broadway) from April 16 to May 3. Purchase tickets at theatreorangeville.ca/show/the-wedding-party.

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