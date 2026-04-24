The birthday disaster

April 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Keith Schell

Birthdays are an exciting time for little kids. A child’s anticipation for their birthday party ranks right up there with Christmas and Halloween — especially when all their little friends are invited to help celebrate their big day!

The universal, tried‑and‑true staples of children’s birthday parties are always a big hit with the kids: outdoor games like treasure hunt, running back and forth trying to fill a small glass with water while carrying it in a spoon, and indoor games like Pin the Tail on the Donkey, musical chairs, and even Bingo. And of course, there’s the birthday cake and the presents.

And it’s not just their own birthdays that get kids excited. When their friends have a birthday party, they get to share in the fun, which brings almost as much joy to the guests as if it were their own special day.

But aside from their own birthday, the most exciting birthday for a child is their mom’s. Dad’s birthday is special too, but it usually comes in a distant second to mom’s, because of all the loving little things a good mom does for her family every day. No one holds a more exalted place in the family hierarchy than mom.

My aunt had a birthday coming up very soon. Her two little kids — a boy and a girl — were both very excited and had big plans to show their mom how much they loved her. Since my mother’s homemade chocolate cakes were legendary in our family, the kids called my mom to ask if she could bake a cake for their mom’s birthday. Because my mom and their mom were sisters, she was happy to oblige.

The Saturday before the big day, my mom popped into her sister’s place to deliver the freshly baked and decorated birthday cake to the kids. With their mom banished to a distant part of the house so she couldn’t see what they were doing, the kids hid the cake in their bedroom closet, placing it on the floor and closing the closet door. They were supremely confident, in that innocent childlike way, that their mom would never find it there. When they finished wrapping their presents, they tried their best to contain their excitement for the rest of the evening.

The next morning, the kids were still asleep when their mom went into their bedroom closet to get something. Not wanting to spoil their surprise, she tried to be as quiet as possible. As she approached the closet, she noticed the door was ajar. When she opened it the rest of the way, she made a heart-wrenching discovery:

The family dog had eaten the birthday cake.

The kids hadn’t secured the closet door tightly, and that gave their dog the opportunity to poke his head inside the closet and gorge himself on the cake as he roamed the house overnight. Nothing remained of their mother’s birthday cake but a few chocolate morsels. She closed the door again, unsure of what to do. She didn’t want the kids to know she had discovered their secret, but she also knew they were about to get an even bigger shock when they opened the closet door and found their cake was gone.

She didn’t have long to wait. Unable to contain their excitement any longer, the kids rushed straight to the closet as soon as they woke up. When they opened the door, they were crushed to see their cake was gone. It didn’t take long for them to put two and two together. All their planning, all their excitement, all felt wasted. Heartbroken and in tears, the kids sought out the dog and began scolding him—the little girl crying and giving him those tiny “bad dog” swats that little children use when disciplining a canine mischief‑maker.

After everything calmed down, the family decided to continue the birthday celebrations as planned. What else could they do? Another cake was baked to replace the one the dog had eaten, but as far as the kids were concerned, their dog was persona non grata for the rest of the day.

But you can’t stay mad at a happy dog for very long, and soon the house returned to normal. When the kids returned to school on Monday, the little girl’s teacher asked the class to write about what they did over the weekend. You can guess what the little girl wrote about. I’m sure it made for a good chuckle in the teacher’s lounge at the end of the day.

I recently read a Facebook post that said, “You can trust a dog to guard your house, but not your sandwich.” And in this case, it was very true, but the dog ultimately paid a price for his gluttony. Chocolate is not good for dogs, and because of that, the dog suffered from a bad case of ‘the trots’ for a few days afterwards.

While moments like these may feel like the end of the world when they happen, they become the stories families laugh about for years. When this one is told in our family today, it’s always shared with a smile and a chuckle.

In the end, the ruined cake didn’t spoil the birthday at all. What everyone remembered—long after the crumbs were swept away—was the love behind the children’s efforts. Their excitement, their planning, their desire to make their mom feel special… that was the real gift. And sometimes, it’s the unexpected disasters, the ones that turn into family legends, that remind us how deeply we care for one another.

Even a mischievous dog can become part of a memory that warms the heart for a lifetime.

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