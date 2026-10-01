Teddy Bear clinic brings smiles and health lessons to hundreds of children

October 1, 2026 · 0 Comments

Teddy bears and stuffies of all sizes received special care at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) on Saturday, Sept. 19, as the hospital welcomed hundreds of children to its beloved Teddy Bear Clinic.

For a few special hours, the hospital was filled with laughter, curiosity and the excitement of children proudly guiding their favourite stuffed companions through their very own health care journey.

“The Teddy Bear Clinic is one of the highlights of the year at Headwaters,” said Kim Delahunt, president and CEO of HHCC. “Seeing children explore the hospital with curiosity and confidence is incredibly rewarding. Through play, we are able to help create positive early experiences with health care that can make a lasting difference.”

The Teddy Bear Clinic is a free, family-focused event where children bring their favourite stuffed animals to the hospital and guide them through a simulated patient journey.

Along the way, children visit stations such as registration, triage, diagnostic imaging, physician check-ups, pharmacy, and hygiene, helping them learn about health care and become more familiar with the hospital environment. The experience is designed to reduce anxiety and build confidence through play.

This year, 267 children attended the Teddy Bear Clinic, enjoying a variety of activities alongside their teddy bears. The event was made possible through the support of more than 70 staff, physicians and volunteers who generously gave their time to create a memorable experience for local families.

“The energy throughout the day was absolutely incredible,” said Juliann McArthur, manager of patient experience at HHCC and lead organizer of the Teddy Bear Clinic.

“Everywhere you looked, children were learning, laughing and proudly guiding their teddy bears through the hospital. It was wonderful to see so many smiling faces.”

The Orangeville Optimist Club served as the presenting sponsor for the 2026 Teddy Bear Clinic.

“The Teddy Bear Clinic is a wonderful example of what can happen when a community comes together,” said Klaus Hoeg, president of the Orangeville Optimist Club. “We are proud to support this event and help create a memorable experience for hundreds of local children and families.”

Headwaters Health Care Centre extends its heartfelt thanks to the staff, physicians, volunteers, sponsors and donors who helped bring the 2026 Teddy Bear Clinic to life.

Together, they created a day that not only entertained and educated, but also helped children build positive and lasting connections with health care.

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