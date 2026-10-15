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Sandy Brown campaigns on affordability and economic development

October 15, 2026   ·   0 Comments

With the Oct. 26 municipal election approaching, the Citizen has given all Orangeville council candidates the opportunity to share their background, priorities and approach to governance.

Below are responses from Sandy Brown, who is seeking election as mayor.

What made you want to run for municipal office?

I am running for mayor in 2026 because I have the proven experience to lead council and make things better and more affordable for the citizens and businesses in Orangeville.

I did that from 2018-2022, and I am ready to do it again.

What do you see as the biggest issues facing the municipality?

For the past four years, there has been very little done to correct the imbalance and pressure on taxation.

I have some innovative ideas that I believe will help ease this pressure and expand our Industrial Commercial Tax Base to provide funding for things like the infrastructure funding gap. We need to create an Economic Development Corporation with a Board of Directors populated with experienced, successful, creative local business people who will search for and attract good new employment.

There has been a lot of talk about affordable housing — but no action. I believe the town and/or Dufferin County should become landlords and profit from that.

The 65 per cent increase in Development Charges that this council placed on new development should be re-examined in the middle of a housing crisis. We need to look at our Parks and Recreation assets. Tony Rose needs an upgrade, and I believe the town should look at the YMCA as a facility operator.

What makes you best suited for the role?

My 45 years of varied domestic and international business experience. My 30-plus years of community advocacy and volunteerism in Orangeville and Dufferin County. My understanding of the current affordability crisis and financial stress facing many residents and business owners in Orangeville.  

My deep understanding of real estate planning and development. My history of leading a collaborative, efficient and productive council. My history of collaboration with town staff, Dufferin County staff and Dufferin County council members. My track record as mayor from 2018-2022, during which over $50 million was brought into the town coffers through a decision-making process that I led.  


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