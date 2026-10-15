Todd Taylor focuses campaign on fiscal responsibility and managing growth

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

With the Oct. 26 municipal election approaching, the Citizen has given all Orangeville council candidates the opportunity to share their background, priorities and approach to governance.

Below are responses from Todd Taylor, who is seeking election as deputy mayor.

What made you want to run for municipal office?

I have always been interested in how things work. I saw things in my community that I did not see meaningful progress being made upon. I lived in Settlers Creek at the time and really felt like my community was ignored by the powers of the day.

In addition, I simply was not satisfied with the political leadership that we had in Orangeville at that time. I had confidence that I could make meaningful contributions to Orangeville.

Over the years, I have developed a deep appreciation for Orangeville and the people who make it such a great place to live. I have learned that strong communities require thoughtful leadership, responsible stewardship of public resources, and a willingness to balance today’s needs with tomorrow’s opportunities.

I chose to run because I believe I can contribute to that process. I enjoy solving problems, building consensus, and thinking strategically about the future.

For me, public service is not about politics. It is about helping to create the conditions that allow families, businesses, and community organizations to thrive. I am driven to make a meaningful contribution to the town in which I live.

What do you see as the biggest issues facing the municipality?

Financial responsibility

We must take pressure off the residential taxpayer. How? Drive revenue from other sources such as land lease agreements, advocacy for provincial/federal grants, and Fair Share agreements with surrounding municipalities as it relates to sports arenas and police/fire/ambulance.

Managing growth properly

Businesses and development want to come to Orangeville. We need to work with them in ways that will be best for our municipality long term. We cannot have another example of the Hansen Street debacle where infrastructure is not built in a timely manner or where an arena is poorly constructed.

Safe communities

We need to ensure that rules in place to protect all of our safety are enforced. Speed limits, noise violations, parking insensitivity, drug houses, violence – I hear and see it all from our residents. I will continue to be vigilant with advocacy, enforcement, and follow-ups.

Mental health and homelessness

Much work has been done here! It is true, Orangeville does have issues that we need to continue to follow up on, however, we are in good shape vs. other municipalities. (eg. Shelters, Hart Hub, Dufferin County programs, OPP involvement, etc.). We must continue to progress these efforts.

What makes you best suited for the role?

At some point, my time on council will come to an end, but I will always be involved in our community in some way. I have been a long-term member of the Orangeville Optimist Club, past president of the Mono Nordic Ski Club, Theatre Orangeville Board, chair of the Library Board, chair of the Police Services Board and many other community initiatives. Participating in our community is important to me.

I think my career in business has enabled me to be prepared for the role of council. Skills such as budget management, strategic thinking, building relationships, and solving problems have been well utilized while serving Orangeville.

My work with residents is what I am most proud of. I am direct and honest with people when dealing with an issue. I follow through on commitments and pride myself on being highly prepared regarding all municipal issues. I would describe myself as someone who is responsive, accountable, and approachable to all that I meet.

In sum, I would suggest that the following things make me the ideal candidate to be the deputy mayor of Orangeville:

Deep community involvement

Several years of municipal experience

Business and financial management background

Reputation for direct communication

Focus on taxpayer value and fiscal responsibility

Active engagement with local issues

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