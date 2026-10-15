Nick Garisto campaigns on tax cuts and government transparency

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

With the Oct. 26 municipal election approaching, the Citizen has given all Orangeville council candidates the opportunity to share their background, priorities and approach to governance.

Below are responses from Nick Garisto, who is seeking election as mayor.

What made you want to run for municipal office?

I’ve served before: 10 years as a councillor and three years as deputy mayor. Then I took a little time off, and four years ago I ran for council again, but unfortunately didn’t make it.

The reason for running this time is taxes. I did not appreciate the 23.4 per cent increases to our taxes over the past four years. It was 15 per cent from the town, 16.8 per cent at the county, and because we pay half of the county levy, when you add the 8.4 per cent, it’s 23.4 per cent.

Orangeville stands as one of the highest-taxed towns in Ontario.

I’ve got a small bungalow, and I’m paying close to $8,000 per year already. With the coming tax increase, it’s going to be over $8,000.

What do you see as the biggest issues facing the municipality?

I see a lot of issues with the high cost of living, so that’s why I’d like to be the mayor, to try to control the taxes and keep them as low as possible, or even at 0 per cent.

Another thing is having more open government, more transparency.

Right now, when you go into to council to ask a question, they give you three minutes.

When I was there before — myself with the other mayors — we used to give five minutes to everyone. Now, if you are a part of the agenda, they give you five minutes, but if you’re not, it’s three minutes.

To me, safety is a priority as well as attracting business and industry. No new industry has been brought to town. We’ve had a few small business openings but not one industry.

While I was on council, I helped to attract Quality Cheese and Florentina Foods. I know how to do it. You have to approach these guys in person.

We need to have a stronger approach to economic development.

What makes you best suited for the role?

I’m best suited because I have more years of experience than anyone on council.

I have 13 years of experience, which makes me a good candidate to become the next mayor of this town.

What I want to do with taxation is hold a public meeting before council votes on any tax increases.

Before council debates the budget, I will call a public meeting once the budget is set, and I will let people know exactly what the increase will be and why exactly we need to increase those taxes.

Currently, the public doesn’t really know what the increase is until council votes on it, and by then that’s it. It’s done.

We need it to be more transparent.

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