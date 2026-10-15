Council candidate Matthew Smith highlights sustainable growth and pedestrian safety

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

With the Oct. 26 municipal election approaching, the Citizen has given all Orangeville council candidates the opportunity to share their background, priorities and approach to governance.

Below are responses from Matthew Smith, who is seeking election as councillor.

What made you want to run for municipal office?



I want to be part of the decision-making process and help bring about positive impacts in the town.



I moved to Orangeville from Toronto in 2016 and became fascinated with the local political scene. In Toronto, I felt removed from the system, as the ward I moved from has three times the population of the entire Town of Orangeville.

However, I instantly felt connected when I moved here. Everything seemed accessible. Town hall is a short walk from my home, meetings are in the evening, council members can be seen in grocery stores, and many of the agenda items are on a much smaller scale.

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To me, that seemed like a great environment to be a part of and pushed me to actively become part of the town, especially in the past four years. I’m an active volunteer; I’ve attended nearly every council meeting, I frequently ask questions, and I have delegated twice.

I enjoy being part of the system to help residents, explain why decisions have been made and give back to the community.





What do you see as the biggest issues facing the municipality?



Taxes are always a large issue. They will never be decreased. We need to work towards minimizing increases.

There is a need for more land for growth, whether it be residential, commercial or industrial. Orangeville is mostly built out to it’s borders. If we want to have growth to help support the tax base, we will need land.



With land expansion and development, I hope future land will be used sustainably. We need to ensure we don’t have a negative impact on water demand, groundwater recharge, sewage treatment capacity and storm water run off. I see all that as issues we will be facing with the demand for more land.

The future of Tony Rose Arena is a big question mark. We will need to have a facility study to determine the condition of the building and the associated cost of repair.



Pedestrian safety will be an increasing issue as the town continues to grow. We need to provide people with a safe way to get around town. The simple act of crossing a street or walking to school shouldn’t be unsafe.



Along with pedestrian safety is traffic calming. Many residents have told me they would like to see more traffic calming measures in town.





What makes you best suited for the role?

My education and career make me a strong candidate for council.

I have a diploma in Environmental Technology, a bachelor of science in Environmental Science and a graduate certification in Digital Geography and GIS.

My education has given me a high level of understanding of issues relevant to municipal council; Water and wastewater treatment, managing storm run off, sustainable development, hydrology, civil engineering and GIS were all areas where I gained knowledge.

My job requires me to map municipal infrastructure and maintain information about the infrastructure. Water pipes, hydrants, sewers, manholes, light poles, traffic lights, sidewalks, trees and even paint on the road are all examples of what I work with to ensure accurate information is provided to internal and external clients.



I enjoy reading the agendas and associated staff reports. I am comfortable speaking at council meetings and presenting information. I am very passionate about our town and will work tirelessly for residents.

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