Rick Stevens emphasizes affordability, seeks more debate before council decisions

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

With the Oct. 26 municipal election approaching, the Citizen has given all Orangeville council candidates the opportunity to share their background, priorities and approach to governance.

Below are responses from Rick Stevens, who is seeking re-election as councillor.

What made you want to run for municipal office?

I originally ran for council because I wanted to give back to a community that has been home to my family and where I have worked and volunteered for over 25 years.

I have always believed that if you care about your community, you should be willing to get involved and try to make a difference.

Over the past four years, I have really enjoyed serving on council and getting to know even more people in Orangeville.

One of the most rewarding parts of the role has been hearing directly from residents, listening to their concerns and helping where I can.

You cannot always provide the answer someone is hoping for, but you can make sure they are heard and take the time to look into their concerns.

I am running again because I feel I still have more to contribute. My first term has given me a much better understanding of how municipal government works and where I believe we can do better.

If re-elected, I want to use that experience to be a stronger voice at the council table, ask more questions and make sure there is more meaningful discussion before important decisions are made.

What do you see as the biggest issues facing the municipality?

Affordability is one of the biggest issues facing Orangeville. Residents are dealing with increased costs in almost every area of their lives, and I believe the town needs to keep that in mind when making decisions that affect property taxes.

We need stronger scrutiny of the town budget and spending before asking taxpayers to pay more. That does not mean simply cutting services. It means taking a closer look at where money is being spent, deciding what our priorities should be and making sure residents are receiving good value for their tax dollars.

Growth is another major issue. Orangeville will continue to grow and change, but that growth needs to be thoughtful and responsible. We need to make sure our roads, parks, recreation facilities and other services are able to keep pace with the needs of the community.

I also believe there needs to be more open discussion and thoughtful debate at council. We are not always going to agree, and I do not think we should. Different viewpoints and respectful debate are an important part of making good decisions for the community.

What makes you best suited for the role?

I bring four years of experience on Orangeville council along with many years of working and volunteering in this community. I think that combination has given me a good understanding of Orangeville, the people who live here and the issues that matter to them.

There is a lot to learn when you first become a councillor. After four years, I have a much better understanding of how the town operates, how decisions are made and how those decisions ultimately affect residents and taxpayers. I believe that experience would allow me to be an even more effective councillor in a second term.

I also believe a councillor needs to be approachable and willing to listen. I will not always agree with everyone, and I cannot promise everyone the answer they want, but I will listen to their concerns, ask questions and give them an honest answer.

If re-elected, I want to build on what I have learned. I intend to speak up, ask tougher questions when necessary and make sure different viewpoints are considered before decisions are made.

I care about Orangeville, and I am prepared to continue putting in the time and effort needed to represent our community well.

Readers Comments (0)