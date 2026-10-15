James Jackson runs on improving accessibility, fighting against poverty

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

With the Oct. 26 municipal election approaching, the Citizen has given all Orangeville council candidates the opportunity to share their background, priorities and approach to governance.

Below are responses from James Jackson, who is seeking election as councillor.

What made you want to run for municipal office?

I will bring a different perspective/lens to council.

When one lives in legislated poverty but has held high positions in business, you get an entirely different view on everything. For far too long, those living in poverty have been a subject around the table, but are never actually invited to the table. Well, I want a seat at the table! A voice that is so needed!

When I was looking after my dad and his affairs, I saw issues in our local government that were not right, so then began my advocacy.

My first was for seniors, and then life moved me to where I am now. I love where I am, disability and all!. I get to live out another dream I have, and that is politics.

What do you see as the biggest issues facing the municipality?

What I see as the biggest issues:

Taxes — I believe if we cannot hold the line with our tax rate, at least make it a low increase. We should look at spending for what we need as opposed to what we want.

I believe if we cannot hold the line with our tax rate, at least make it a low increase. We should look at spending for what we need as opposed to what we want. Housing — we need housing that people can afford and get into, like apartments and not million-dollar condos or houses.

we need housing that people can afford and get into, like apartments and not million-dollar condos or houses. Affordability of our services — so many can benefit from cheaper services, such as swimming.

so many can benefit from cheaper services, such as swimming. Accessibility — we must continue to make accessibility concerns a top priority. Disability does not ask permission. It can affect anyone at any time.

we must continue to make accessibility concerns a top priority. Disability does not ask permission. It can affect anyone at any time. Infrastructure — we need to make sure our water source is clean and available, and that is just part of our infrastructure.

What makes you best suited for the role?

I have been a local advocate and ambassador for over 12 years. I have sat on several different committees: accessibility, joint accessibility with Dufferin County, men’s homelessness, plan steering, community improvement, and the community wellness committee, which is part of the Ontario Health Team.

When a disability changed my world, it gave me a new purpose, an ability to live out what I have always wanted to do, and that is to support the people. What better way than to use my vast array of life experience, knowledge, education and yes, these two diseases I fight every day.

Being an ambassador and advocate has taught me a great amount of things in government policies and procedures. I have been in positions such as CEO, manager, supervisor, trainer and more in the fields of law enforcement, safety and compliance, construction (residential, industrial, commercial, infrastructure, roads), transportation (logistics and warehousing), sales and more.

Now I want to use all I’ve learned to serve this community as a councillor, fulfilling the oaths I have taken for all. Vote for me, James Jackson, and let me help us all!

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