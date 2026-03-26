Study looks at Broadway’s destination potential

March 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Town of Orangeville staff are moving toward a clearer understanding of the redevelopment potential of two sections along the Broadway corridor.

The town launched a planning study undertaken by J.L. Richards and Associates Ltd. of the Broadway corridor areas to the east and west of the downtown in late 2024.

The east Broadway focus area consists of land near Highway 10, both sides of the Broadway-Townline intersection, and up to Third Street.

The west Broadway focus area extends from Broadway on both sides at the Clara Street-Centre Street intersection to just past the Blind Line turnoff.

The study is part of work to evaluate the redevelopment potential of the areas, assess infrastructure constraints, and create a future vision for development build-out and streetscapes in the corridor areas.

According to a report to council, the objective was to ensure the study areas evolve into vibrant and attractive corridors with distinct characteristics that complement the historic downtown.

“It would guide planning application decisions and any future road improvement projects within the study areas,” according to the report. “Subsequent updates to the town’s Official Plan, zoning bylaw, and design guidelines would be initiated where appropriate to implement the study recommendations.”

Alison Bucking and Robert Voight of J.L. Richards and Associates Ltd. walked council through the most recent phase of the planning study during its March 23 meeting.

“We want to treat Broadway as a destination not a thoroughfare,” she said.

Bucking said the East Broadway study area will be a vibrant corridor that invites people into town.

“Catching their excitement and encouraging them to explore with open spaces, greenery, shopping, and housing,” she said. “While it used to be auto-centric, it is now a dynamic space for everyone.”

The west parcel will increase its use as the town’s gateway and, as such, incorporate streetscaping and wayfinding signage. Its unique character as a seamless transition to Orangeville’s downtown will be enhanced by a variety of land uses.

The west Broadway study area is a pedestrian-scaled corridor which leads people from the excitement of downtown to a place that feels like home, Bucking said.

“This home is for all ages and abilities, all preferences for transportation, and has places to explore, create, learn, grow, and rest,” she said. “This home reflects the history of the past and protects for the future.”

It will expand public art and communicate local priorities through design.

Councillor Debbie Sherwood suggested that the possible future expansion of the downtown’s heritage district could be hampered by the proposed Broadway changes.

“One of the recommendations in the study area is to encourage the adaptive reuse of some of those existing heritage buildings on the north side of Broadway in the west Broadway study area,” Bucking said.

Voight said the heritage buildings’ character can be addressed in urban design guidelines.

“But we’re not able to supersede what it regulated under the Heritage Act,” he said. “We can’t come up with new rules that create a protection that doesn’t already exist.”

Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor said he’s taken calls from people who own property on the east and west Broadway corridors. They’re concerned about what the future is going to look like, she said.

That concern has been shared by social media commenters, too. But it’s more concerning to keep things the way they are along that corridor, he said.

“To leave it the way it is, is a disservice to the Town of Orangeville,” Taylor said. “It is awful, the way it looks when you come in off of Highway 10. That is our post card to the visitors that are coming to our community.”

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