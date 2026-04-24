Six year old boy pronounced dead following pickup truck collision in Mulmur

April 24, 2026 · 0 Comments
Provincial police say a boy is dead and a toddler is fighting for their life in hospital after a crash in southern Ontario.
Officers were called to the intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 19 in the Township of Mulmur, northwest of Toronto, earlier Sunday.
They say in a news release that a vehicle carrying six people got into a crash with a pickup truck.
A six-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, while a 30-year-old man and a two-year-old child were airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.