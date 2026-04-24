Six year old boy pronounced dead following pickup truck collision in Mulmur

By JAMES MATTHEWS Organizers of Headwaters RAM Rodeo at the Orangeville Fairgrounds have tailored the schedule to abide by Mono’s new municipal noise bylaw. And ...

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter HLR Hydraulics is the newest addition to Orangeville’s small business community, built to keep local farms and heavy ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS The developer behind Mono’s Fieldstone subdivision has until Saturday, April 25, to come up with a plan on how to mitigate odours ...

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Each April, downtown Orangeville is lined with green ribbons for the Green Ribbons for Mike campaign. Every April, ...

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The flag raisings, held throughout the day on April 15, are meant to recognize and celebrate Sikh history ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS Dufferin Oaks has earned the highest level of accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). Dufferin Oaks and Dufferin ...

By Joshua Drakes An upcoming community event aims to bring families together while promoting greater understanding and acceptance of autism. Dufferin Child and Family Services ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS Dufferin County council tweaked some aspects of its procedures and practices.A revamped procedural bylaw was accepted when council met on March 26. ...

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Supporters of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District gathered at the Best Western on April 10 ...

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an arrest in Orangeville. On Thursday, April 9, shortly after 4 p.m., Dufferin Ontario ...