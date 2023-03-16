Seven scholarship grants for $2,500 up for grabs in Dufferin County

March 16, 2023

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Local students planning to attend post-secondary education or training programs can receive financial help from the County of Dufferin.

Applications for the 2023 Bill Hill Scholarship program have officially opened.

“Dufferin County is please to administer the Bill Hill Scholarship Program again this year to support local students entering a university, college, or trade/apprentice program,” said Warden Wade Mills. “The selection committee looks forward to reviewing applications. Eligible students are encouraged to apply before the May 15 deadline.”

The scholarship program was introduced by former County Warden Bill Hill in 2015 and is intended to recognize outstanding students from the county who will pursue post-secondary education or training. The annual scholarship program consists of seven one-time $2,500 scholarships.

Scholarships will be awarded in five program areas: science and technology, including health sciences, engineering, and general science programs; business and social sciences; agriculture and environmental studies; arts (fine arts and liberal arts); and skilled trades and applied training programs.

Two scholarships will also be awarded to students who identify as a person of colour, Black, Indigenous, First Nations (status, non-status), Metis or Inuit.

In order to be eligible for the scholarship, all applicants must be a resident of Dufferin County, be graduating high school the year of applying, and have been accepted to a post-secondary institution or training program.

“At Dufferin County, we are dedicated to supporting our local community and providing opportunities for everyone to thrive,” said Sonya Pritchard, chief administrative officer for the county. “We are proud to administer the Bill Hill Scholarship Program again this year to support local students as they pursue post-secondary education or training.”

All applicants will be required to submit a completed application form. This entails a 300-word essay as outlined on the application form, transcripts from Grade 11 and semester one of Grade 12, a letter of reference from a staff member of the applicant’s current school, and proof of admission to a post-secondary institution or training program.

Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee consisting of two members from Dufferin County Council, a school board representative, a member from the Dufferin Arts Council, and a member of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Community Advisory Committee.

The deadline to apply is May 15. Successful applicants will be notified in May and invited to a county council meeting in June, where they’re presented with their award.

More information on the Bill Hill Scholarship program and the application form can be found at www.dufferincounty.ca.

