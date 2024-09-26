Seniors for climate are taking a stand with local demonstraiton

September 26, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

National Seniors Day here in Canada is October 1; it is a National Day when they will say to the world, “Later is too late.”

Organizer Nancy Urekar laid it out, “There’s so many catastrophes around the world.

“Politicians see five fossil fuel lobbyists for every one environmentalist,” she said. “We’re getting ‘off our rockers’ to go to town hall and we are contacting our MPP’s and our MP’s.”

The call is out and people of all ages are welcomed to join them on October 1 at the usual march jump-off point, 229 Broadway, at 11:00 am. Bring your babes in arms.

“It used to be Kyles’ [Seeback, MP for Caledon/Dufferin] parking lot,” said Ms. Urekar to identify the spot. “It is next to Kyle Seeback’s former office.”

Mr. Seeback has moved to the Public Health – Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph – Orangeville offices at 180 Broadway which might make him less accessible than he was on the ground, as it were, on Broadway. That is certainly the view Ms. Urekar and many others take as his motive for moving but which we cannot confirm here.

This action on the part of Seniors for Climate is right across Canada, we learned. It is exclusively about climate. Rather than worry about job losses and loss of services if oil companies were persuaded or forced to shut down, there are many solutions to fossil fuels; many jobs in the alternative industries which engage similar skills.

The Seniors of this country are urging expediency, not excuses. This heating world cannot afford to wait for the decades industrialists insist is necessary for transition: the floods, the fires, the diminishing wildlife, the melting glaciers are happening now, accelerating daily while oil companies lobby hard for licences to drill in the oceans.

This is the message Seniors are promoting.

They encourage people to bring a sign, saying “whatever you want to say” or “later is too late.” There is another sign making workshop this Friday, September 27 at Whole Village, 20725 Shaw’s Creek Road in Alton.

NancyUrekar started her personal campaign when in 1989, she learned she was feeding her children apple juice and found out there was a chemical in it that was hurting her children. Up until then, she understood that apple juice was better than water. Once she stared working at Harmony [now Harmony Whole Foods Market], that also changed her. She has resided in Whole Village for seven years, settled there now as part of a cooperative to buy into.

There are ideological questions about the fact that this pending climate crisis has been understood for decades, like the one “That’s what drives me ,” she worried. “If they ask, ‘you knew this but you still did nothing?.”

The fact that her children are not as involved as she is: “Are young people too frightened to think about it?”

People are frightened. This is the most important issue of our times. Many people know that to be true.

The Seniors for Climate action on October 1, across Canada, is being organized here in Orangeville by Nancy Urekar, Liz Armstrong and Carrie Rubal, who have been making phone calls and sending emails.

For further information go to nurekar@gmail.com

Please join the fray at www.seniorsforclimate.org joining with seniors across Canada and the need for politicians on all levels to be be sure we leave our grandchildren a better world.

“Seniors are demanding change for climate.” said Nancy Urekar. “We hope lots of people will join us.”

The march with Seniors for Climate meets at 11:00 am at 229 Broadway on October 1.

