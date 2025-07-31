Letters to the Editor

Revolving door justice system must end now

July 31, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dear Editor,

On July 5, 2025, a young man from Bolton, Gabriel Arshad, was left with life-threatening injuries after a horrific four-vehicle crash, caused by a five-time convicted drunk driver who was out on bail.

The man behind the wheel had already been convicted five times for impaired driving. He was under three lifetime driving bans. He should never have been on the road, but he was. And now he’s been released on bail. Again.

A young man from our community is now facing long-term, life-altering injuries — because the justice system failed.

This wasn’t just preventable. It was predictable. And it’s the direct result of a broken bail system that puts repeat offenders back on the streets instead of behind bars.

For years, Conservatives have been pushing for real bail reform. We’ve introduced legislation. We’ve called on the Liberal government to fix the dangerous loopholes they created. But they keep saying no.

As your Member of Parliament, I’m not just going to talk about it — I’m taking action. I will be raising this case directly in Ottawa and will keep fighting until repeat violent offenders are denied bail. I’ll continue to push for tougher, common-sense changes that protect our community, and I won’t stop until the system is fixed.

If you believe our justice system should protect victims, not criminals, join me. Speak out. Write to the Minister of Justice. Demand change. Because no more families in our community should suffer like this. Sign my petition now at kyleseeback.ca/jailnotbail 

Kyle Seeback, M.P.

Dufferin-Caledon


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville community to come together to fight food insecurity during Lighthouse Week

By Sam Odrowski A soup kitchen in Orangeville is looking for support from the community during its first-ever Lighthouse Week fundraiser. Taking place from Monday, ...

Orangeville Optimist Club seeks funding for storage of Christmas in the Park displays

By JAMES MATTHEWS Local Optimists will have to wait until next year’s budget process to find out about a financial shot in the arm to ...

Orangeville needs $45-million to upgrade assets over next decade

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The latest asset management plan come after many changes from previous suggested plans that had been brought to ...

New community hub for sewing and creativity opens its doors in Orangeville

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Art lovers and sewers throughout the region now have an additional outlet to explore. New retail and creative space, Maudlin, is ...

Amanda Street residents hold block party in memory of beloved 91-year-old neighbour

By Sam Odrowski Neighbours of an Orangeville resident who passed away earlier this year celebrated what would have been her 92nd birthday. Gertrud Evans was ...

Orangeville Art Group featured in new exhibit celebrating 70th anniversary

By Paula Brown Dufferin residents have the opportunity to celebrate seven decades of artistry in the community at the hands of a local not-for-profit arts ...

Family Transition Place to hold open house marking 40th anniversary

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) is celebrating 40 years of work in the community, and to show their appreciation ...

Inaugural Earth & Fire: Clay and Glass Festival coming to Museum of Dufferin

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) is bringing together talented artisans from across the province to showcase their unique ...

OBIA pauses Taste of Orangeville and In Good Spirits amidst changing business landscape

By Sam Odrowski A couple of annual events in the community are being put on pause this year. Taste of Orangeville, which was first hosted ...

Town consultant affirms Rotary Park is accessible

By JAMES MATTHEWS             Despite concerns from the town’s advisory committee, Orangeville’s redeveloped Rotary Park will be fully accessible. And such assurances were given by a ...