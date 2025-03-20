Public voting opens for Rotary Club of Orangeville Highland’s 2025 Community Choice Grants

By Sam Odrowski

Voting for the Rotary Club of Orangeville Highland’s 2025 Community Choice Grants commenced on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) and runs until March 24.

The club invites Orangeville residents to help decide which local non-profits will receive one of five $3,000 Rotary Community Choice Grants.

Voting takes place online at rcoh.ca and only one vote can be cast per person.

“We encourage Orangeville residents to visit our website and cast their vote. It’s like giving a $3,000 gift to your favourite charity or non-profit,” said Michele Fisher, president-elect of the Rotary Orangeville Highlands Club.

After receiving a record number of nominations from the community, the Rotary Club determined 32 non-profits that serve Orangeville and the surrounding area were eligible.

Nominated organizations include 1849 Lorne Scots, Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre, Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County, Orangeville Blues & Jazz Festival, Bethell Hospice Foundation, Orangeville & District Horticultural Society, Branching Out Support Services, Centre Café, Orangeville & District Seniors Centre, Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington, Orangeville Music Theatre and Orangeville Otters Swim Club.

Other nominated organizations are Choices Shelter and Support Services, Orangeville Show Chorus, Dufferin Child and Family Foundation, Services and Housing In the Province, Family Transition Place, Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, Fiddlehead Care Farm, St. Mark’s Anglican Church, Friendship Gardens at Headwaters, Streams Community Hub, Headwaters Health Care Centre, Theatre Orangeville, Headwaters Food Farming Alliance, The Brave Canoe, Headwaters Health Care Foundation, The Lighthouse, High Country United Church, Tweedsmuir Memorial Presbyterian Church, Joyful Sound Gospel Choir, Westminster United Church and Youth Unlimited YFC Highlands.

The top three nonprofits receiving the most votes will each be awarded $3,000. The final two grants will be selected from the list by Rotary Orangeville Highlands to help smaller nonprofits that do not have a large social media following.

The successful grant recipients will be announced on Friday, March 28.

Follow Rotary Orangeville Highlands’ Facebook and Instagram to view the results.

The Citizen will also be announcing the community grant recipients in the April 3 edition.

