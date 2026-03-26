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Project Lifesaver helps to rapidly locate missing elderly woman in Melancthon

March 26, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers successfully located a missing elderly woman in Melancthon, just one hour after deploying Project Lifesaver.

Officers received a call for service on March 24 at roughly 3:15 p.m., reporting that an elderly woman hadn’t returned home after going for a walk.

The elderly woman was registered for Project Lifesaver, which provides participants with a bracelet that emits a unique radio frequency signal OPP officers can track to rapidly locate a missing individual.

Upon arrival at the scene, Dufferin OPP officers quickly deployed Project Lifesaver tracking equipment and located the individual safe.

The missing woman was found approximately two kilometres from her residence, within one hour of being reported missing.

“This incident highlights the effectiveness of Project Lifesaver and its critical role in safeguarding vulnerable members of our community,” reads a March 25 statement from Dufferin OPP.

“The technology significantly reduces search time, which is vital in minimizing risk for individuals with cognitive vulnerabilities.”

The statement added, “Project Lifesaver continues to be a valuable resource in Dufferin County, offering peace of mind to families and enhancing community safety.”
Project Lifesaver is run through Caledon Meals on Wheels, which is generously supported by the Orangeville Lions Club, helping ensure accessibility for residents in need.

For more information or to inquire about eligibility, please contact PC Andrew Fines at andrew.fines@opp.ca.


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