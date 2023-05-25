Police seeking public’s help in identifying road sign thieves in Amaranth

Dufferin OPP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects who have been stealing road signs around the Township of Amaranth.

Over the past several weeks, Amaranth staff have noticed a steady increase in the amount of road signs that are missing around the township. Removing signs is a criminal offence and the individuals responsible could be facing criminal charges.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation these thefts, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 925-3838 or 1-888-310-1122.

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit Crime Stoppers at: www.crimestopperssdm.com or call 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS).

