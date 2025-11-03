Letters to the Editor

Paving issue

November 3, 2025

Hi there,

I live on Dufferin Street in Orangeville, where the City is carrying out a water-main and road reconstruction project. As part of this work, half of our driveways have been torn up and will be repaved by the City’s subcontractor. The same company is also offering private quotes to residents who want their existing driveways repaved or curb-cut extensions paved at the same time, so everything aligns properly in grade, material, and appearance.
The issue is that this subcontractor has issued identical “mobilization fees” to multiple homeowners on the same street — even though the same crew, equipment, and materials will already be on site for the City’s paving. Charging separate mobilization fees to each homeowner for work happening concurrently is misleading and unjustified.
Because the company controls the municipal paving, homeowners are effectively in a captive market — we have little practical choice but to use the same contractor to ensure our driveways line up properly with the new asphalt. Documentation from several quotes shows the same pattern: inflated measurements, identical mobilization charges, and a refusal to adjust “system pricing.”
This raises questions about oversight, transparency, and fairness in how City-contracted work interacts with private homeowners.


Thank you for your time,

Matthew Dennis
Orangeville


