Orangeville’s hidden water crisis: Millions lost to system leaks annually

March 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

A large portion of Orangeville’s total municipal water production volume is lost.

Council heard during its March 23 meeting that the town repaired seven leaks in January 2024 and in September that year. That works out to metered water costs of $568 per day and $207,404 per year.

Last year, a dozen leaks were found and repaired between January and September. In terms of metered water costs, many leaks cost $3,079 a day and $1.1 million a year.

According to a report to council, the more leaks eliminated in the drinking water system, the less workload on treatment plants, lower hydro costs, less chemical usage, longer equipment life, and more water available for future development opportunities.

“The savings from the program may not be immediately seen but will become significant in the long-term health of the drinking water system,” according to the report.

Unaccounted for water makes up a substantial proportion of the town’s total water production volume. From 2015 to 2019, this accounted for 19 per cent to 27 per cent of total treated water production.

The Ministry of Environment, Conservation, and Parks has a target of 10 per cent or less.

Unaccounted for water estimates include real and apparent water losses without unmetered but authorized usage for firefighting, construction, and frost protection.

Based on the decrease in efficiency for many of the town’s water supply wells, some of which are 45 years old, the town has implemented various water conservation initiatives to assist in regaining lost capacities.

The town began an automated acoustic leak detection pilot program in the drinking water system south of Broadway and east of Dawson Road in 2024. The town estimates that 10 per cent of the water treated in Orangeville is lost in the system from leakage.

In 2022, that equated to about 326 million litres.

The swimming pool at the Alder Street arena requires 666,000 litres to fill. Councillor Joe Andrews said that the pool could have been filled 489 times with the water that was lost in 2022.

The acoustic detection technology listens to the vibrations in the water column and transmits acoustic, temperature, and pressure data back to a dashboard. This technology can pinpoint leaks in service lines and watermains to within 10 feet.

The dashboard also helps staff identify water theft and significant pressure transients that may not be leaks. That’s valuable insight into the town’s water model software and can provide more accurate information in future developments and construction projects as Orangeville grows.

Andrews said water is a precious commodity. It’s important to find any leaks and prevent water loss.

Council amend the 2026-2035 capital plan to increase money for acoustic leak detection equipment and software by $313,252. That increase will be funded with $19,735 from the Water Development Charges Reserve Fund and $293,517 from the Water Capital Reserve.

Andrews said that acoustic detection gear is an absolute requirement for the municipality.

“As much as it’s costing more to improve the system itself, it’s going to improve our situation from a precious commodity that we sometimes take for granted,” he said.

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